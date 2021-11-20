CarWale
    Spec comparison: Maruti Suzuki Celerio Vs Tata Tiago

    Nikhil Puthran

    The entry-level B-segment is particularly a popular choice among first-time car buyers. Recently, we had compared the new-generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio with the Hyundai Santro and to read about it, click here. This time around, we compare the recently launched Celerio with another popular name in this segment, the Tata Tiago. Read below to learn more about the key feature differences. 

    Exterior

    Maruti Suzuki Celerio has always carried the image of a no-frills car. The hatchback has been successfully serving customers for about seven years now. To revive interest in the brand, the company has introduced the new-generation Celerio in the country. The updated model is based on the Heartect platform. Visually, the Celerio features a 3D organic sculpted design which features a new radiant signature front grille with chrome highlights. Additionally, the vehicle gets animated sweeping headlamps along with droplet-styled taillamps. In terms of dimensions, the Celerio has a length of 3,695mm, a height of 1,555mm, and a width of 1,655mm. The wheelbase stands at 2,435mm. Based on the variant, the vehicle can also be had with a set of 15-inch Urban Black alloy wheels. 

    Maruti Suzuki Celerio Right Front Three Quarter

    The Tata Tiago facelift was introduced in early 2020. The hatchback received a redesigned fascia which includes a bold sculpted hood design and a piano black tri-arrow design on the grille. Moreover, the vehicle also gets a chrome strip on the grille. Then there’s a new front bumper, which features new air dams and circular fog lamps. Additional feature highlights include dual-tone alloy wheels, a black roof, and black ORVMs with turn indicators. In terms of dimensions, the Tiago has a length of 3,765mm, a width of 1,677mm, and a height of 1,535mm. The wheelbase stands at 2,400mm. 

    Maruti Suzuki Celerio Right Front Three Quarter

    Interior

    The new Celerio gets an all-black theme, which is commonly seen in the premium line-up. The larger wheelbase has in turn resulted in offering more legroom for the occupants. The boot space has now increased from 235-litres to 313-litres. Additionally, depending on the variant, the new Celerio gets a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. 

    Maruti Suzuki Celerio Dashboard

    Tata cars have been known to offer ample space to the occupants and the Tiago continues with this family trait. Depending on the variant, the new Tiago offers a seven-inch touchscreen all-digital instrument cluster, gloss-finished insert on the centre console, and redesigned air-con controls. The seats also feature the tri-arrow pattern. However, the boot space is limited to 242-litres. 

    Maruti Suzuki Celerio Dashboard

    Engine

    Under the hood, Maruti Suzuki Celerio is powered by a 1.0-litre K10C, three-cylinder engine which generates 66bhp at 5,500rpm and 89Nm of torque at 3,500rpm. This engine can be had either in a five-speed speed manual or AMT option. The CNG option is expected to be introduced at a later date.

    Maruti Suzuki Celerio Engine Shot

    Under the hood, the Tata Tiago is powered by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder engine which generates 85bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of torque at 3,300rpm. This engine is available in both five-speed manual transmission and AMT options. Selective Tata dealers have already started accepting bookings for the CNG variant ahead of its official launch sometime soon. 

    Maruti Suzuki Celerio Engine Shot

    Conclusion

    In terms of performance, Tata Tiago earns brownie points by delivering better performance figures. Additionally, the Tiago has scored four stars for adult occupant protection and three stars for child occupant protection. However, the Celerio offers a larger wheelbase and more boot space for added convenience. Both the models are yet to get a CNG option, however, the Tiago might get one sooner.

    We have recently driven the new Celerio. To learn more about it, click here. To read more about the Tata Tiago, click here.

    Maruti Suzuki Celerio
