    Speaking to Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen India: The CarWale Podcast

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Speaking to Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen India: The CarWale Podcast

    We recently drove up to the Volkswagen Corporate Office in Mumbai where we had the opportunity to speak to Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen India. The head of the German marquee answered a lot of our questions in Episode 26 of The CarWale Podcast. Click on the link below to know what’s going down at Volkswagen India.

    Speaking to Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen India | Future Plans, New Products, Electrification, Chip Shortage, Taigun’s success, And More | Episode 26 | The CarWale Podcast

    New products and future plans

    Volkswagen Taigun Front View

    Volkswagen has plans to launch quite a few models, both updated and new, in the Indian market. The company recently launched the Taigun SUV, more about which we will talk later. In terms of upcoming launches, the company has the India-spec version of the global sedan, which not only shares its underpinnings with the Taigun, but also the Skoda Slavia and the Kushaq. The company has also given us an idea about its plans for electrification, technology, and dealer network, and you can listen to it by clicking on the link above.

    The success of the Volkswagen Taigun in India

    The newest kid on the block from the house of Volkswagen, the Taigun, has set new records for the brand in India. The company has already received more than 80,000 bookings for the model in India, and the carmaker has sold out all its allocations for 2021. Depending on the demand in the near future, Volkswagen might even have to temporarily stop accepting bookings for the SUV. Gupta also shared details about the success of the Polo and Vento matte editions, and to know all about it, click on the link above.

    Pictures by Kaustubh Gandhi

    Volkswagen Taigun Image
    Volkswagen Taigun
    ₹ 10.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
