Spec Comparison: Hyundai Creta Knight Edition Vs Kia Seltos X Line

Indian car buyers love special edition models, for their exclusivity and that different look. Joining the cluster in the mid-size SUV segment this month is the Knight Edition of the popular Hyundai Creta. It will rival the likes of the Kia Seltos X Line, Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo, and even the trendsetter, the Tata Harrier Dark. Here, we pit it against its prime rival, the Kia Seltos X Line to see which one of the two is a better buy.

Exterior

The Hyundai Creta Knight Edition is essentially the de-chromed version of the standard model. It gets gloss black tones on the front grille, roof rails, ORVMs, tail lamps, front and rear skid plates, and the C-pillar. Further, the dark metal finish for the 17-inch alloy wheels along with red front brake callipers lend the Creta an alluring look.

The Kia Seltos X Line was launched back in September 2021 and it still remains the first and the only car in its segment to be offered with a matte colour option. Painted in the ‘Graphite Matte’ shade, the Seltos looks distinct and exclusive. Then there are orange accents on the fore and aft skid plates, side doors, and around the wheel hub caps. Adding to the bold look are the blacked-out elements like gloss black front grille, ORVMs, and fog lamp housing.

Interior

Hyundai has chosen to give the Creta Knight Edition an all-black theme. However, like the exterior, the interior too has splashes of contrast red hue in the form of stitching on the seats, steering wheel cover, and around the front and rear aircon vents.

The highlight of the X Line’s cabin is the new shade for the leatherette upholstery. The seats and door pads are draped in Indigo Pera with grey colour stitching. Since the X Line is based on the top-spec GT Line trim, it gets features such as a 360-degree camera, wireless charger, ventilated front seats, and a Bose stereo system.

Engine and Transmission

The Creta Knight Edition is limited to S+ and SX(O) trims. It’s offered with two engines and three gearbox options. Prospective buyers can opt for the 1.5-litre petrol engine mated to a six-speed manual gearbox or a CVT unit. Meanwhile, the 1.5-litre diesel derivative can also be had with a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission. However, the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol mill continues to be available in the standard guise.

On the other hand, the Seltos X Line misses out on the 1.5-litre petrol engine and is available only in two variants. It is offered with a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol powertrain coupled with a seven-speed DCT unit and a 1.5-litre diesel engine with six-speed automatic transmission. That said, the Kia Seltos X Line does not get the option of a manual gearbox.

Conclusion

The petrol versions of the Hyundai Creta Knight Edition are priced at Rs 13.51 lakh and Rs 17.22 lakh onwards. However, if the Seltos X Line is what entices you, there’s the 1.4 Turbo DCT trim that is available for Rs 93,000 more at Rs 18.15 lakh (ex-showroom). It is to be noted though that it misses out on a manual gearbox option.

For those who prefer the oil burner powertrains, the Creta Knight costs Rs 14.47 lakh and Rs 18.18 lakh, ex-showroom, for manual and automatic versions, respectively. The Kia Seltos X Line that is solely offered with an automated transmission costs Rs 18.45 lakh (ex-showroom).