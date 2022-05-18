CarWale
    Stellantis reveals its strategic plans for India

    Jay Shah

    340 Views
    Stellantis reveals its strategic plans for India

    - Over 1 billion Euros invested in India operations since 2015

    - New Jeep and Citroen products planned

    Stellantis has outlined the strategic importance of the Indian market in its recently revealed plan, Dare Forward 2030. The group company that currently operates through Jeep and Citroen in the country laid down the plans to grow its operations in the coming years. 

    Jeep Left Front Three Quarter

    Under Stellantis India, Jeep retails three vehicles – Compass, Wrangler, and the soon-to-be-launched Meridian. The bookings for the Meridian three-row SUV are underway and prices are slated to be announced tomorrow. To know more about the Jeep Meridian, click here.  All the models are manufactured locally at the brand’s plant in Ranjangaon, Maharashtra. Further, by the end of 2022, Jeep India will also launch the locally-assembled Grand Cherokee, details of which can be known here.

    Jeep Right Front Three Quarter

    Concurrently, Citroen made its debut in India with the launch of the C5 Aircross. The SUV is offered with a single diesel powertrain and is priced at Rs 32.24 lakh (ex-showroom). In the coming months, with the aim to establish its position in the highly competitive space, Citroen India will foray into the populous compact SUV segment with the Citroen C3. Here’s all you need to know about the upcoming Citroen C3.

    In India, Stellantis operates three manufacturing plants in Ranjangaon, Hosur, and Thiruvallur, an ICT hub in Hyderabad, a software centre in Bengaluru, and two R&D centres in Chennai and Pune. 

    Stellantis CEO, Carlos Tavares, said, “I am proud of our 2,500 employees in India who are working every day to make Stellantis a key contributor offering clean, safe, and affordable mobility solutions for its Indian customers and paving the way for the well-being of the next generation.”

