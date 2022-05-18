CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Toyota Fortuner GR S variant arrives at dealerships in India

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    659 Views
    Toyota Fortuner GR S variant arrives at dealerships in India

    - The Fortuner GR S variant is priced at Rs 48.43 lakh

    - The variant is available in a single, 4x4 Diesel AT configuration

    Toyota discreetly announced the prices of the Fortuner GR S variant in the country earlier this month. The new variant, which is priced at Rs 48.43 lakh (ex-showroom), has now begun arriving at local dealerships in India.

    On the outside, the Toyota Fortuner GR S gets a revised front bumper, a new grille, blacked-out alloy wheels, red brake calipers at the front, and a reworked rear bumper. Customers can choose from two colours including White Pearl Crystal Shine and Attitude Black.

    Toyota Fortuner Front View

    Inside, the new Toyota Fortuner Gazoo Racing Sport variant comes equipped with a leather-wrapped steering wheel and GR-spec elements such as the instrument console, engine start-stop button, and seats. Also on offer is a GR sports tuned suspension.

    The Toyota Fortuner GR S is powered by a 2.8-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine producing 201bhp and 500Nm of torque. This motor, which sends power to all four wheels via the 4x4 system, is paired only to a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. To read more about the Fortuner GR S, click here.

    Image Source

    Toyota Fortuner Image
    Toyota Fortuner
    ₹ 31.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Jeep Meridian to be launched in India tomorrow

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Toyota Fortuner Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    1701 Views
    11 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Tata Nexon EV Max

    Tata Nexon EV Max

    ₹ 17.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11thMAY
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Jeep Meridian
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Jeep Meridian

    ₹ 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    19th May 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • toyota-cars
    • other brands
    Toyota Glanza

    Toyota Glanza

    ₹ 6.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Toyota-Cars

    Toyota Fortuner Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 38.14 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 39.87 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 37.18 Lakh
    Pune₹ 38.14 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 38.20 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 35.58 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 38.30 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 35.37 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 35.58 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    1701 Views
    11 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Toyota Fortuner GR S variant arrives at dealerships in India