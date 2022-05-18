Toyota Fortuner GR S variant arrives at dealerships in India

- The Fortuner GR S variant is priced at Rs 48.43 lakh

- The variant is available in a single, 4x4 Diesel AT configuration

Toyota discreetly announced the prices of the Fortuner GR S variant in the country earlier this month. The new variant, which is priced at Rs 48.43 lakh (ex-showroom), has now begun arriving at local dealerships in India.

On the outside, the Toyota Fortuner GR S gets a revised front bumper, a new grille, blacked-out alloy wheels, red brake calipers at the front, and a reworked rear bumper. Customers can choose from two colours including White Pearl Crystal Shine and Attitude Black.

Inside, the new Toyota Fortuner Gazoo Racing Sport variant comes equipped with a leather-wrapped steering wheel and GR-spec elements such as the instrument console, engine start-stop button, and seats. Also on offer is a GR sports tuned suspension.

The Toyota Fortuner GR S is powered by a 2.8-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine producing 201bhp and 500Nm of torque. This motor, which sends power to all four wheels via the 4x4 system, is paired only to a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. To read more about the Fortuner GR S, click here.

Image Source