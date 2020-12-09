CarWale
    Skoda Vision-IN SUV production name to be revealed in January 2021

    Skoda Vision-IN SUV production name to be revealed in January 2021

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Skoda Vision-IN SUV production name to be revealed in January 2021

    - The Skoda Vision-IN SUV will be launched in mid-2021

    - The model is likely to be called the Skoda Kliq

    Skoda India has confirmed its plans to unveil the name of the Vision-IN SUV next month. The company will also reveal the production-ready model that will go on to rival the Kia Seltos and the Hyundai Creta.

    Showcased for the first time before the Auto Expo 2020, the Skoda Vision IN SUV will be launched in Q2 2021. The model has been spotted testing on multiple occasions, revealing a few details of its exterior design. Likely to be christened as the Skoda Kliq, the model will be based on the MQB-AO-IN platform.

    Previous sightings of the Skoda Vision IN SUV’s test-mules reveal the signature vertically-stacked multi-slat grille, LED headlamps, halogen fog lights, roof rails, LED tail lights, boot lid-mounted number plate recess, and a spoiler with an integrated high-mounted stop lamp. A peek at the interiors of the upcoming model hinted at features that could include a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, leather-wrapped steering wheel, and steering-mounted controls.

    Powertrain options on the Skoda Vision IN SUV are likely to be limited to a 1.0-litre and a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine. The lower displacement unit could be offered with a six-speed manual and an automatic unit while the higher displacement variant might be available exclusively with a seven-speed DCT unit.

    Skoda Vision IN Concept Image
    Skoda Vision IN Concept
    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    • Skoda
    • Vision IN Concept
    • Skoda Vision IN Concept
