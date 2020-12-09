CarWale
    Discounts up to Rs 40,000 on MG Hector in December 2020

    Discounts up to Rs 40,000 on MG Hector in December 2020

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Discounts up to Rs 40,000 on MG Hector in December 2020

    MG Motor India has announced discounts on the Hector mid-size SUV this month. This is the first time that the company has rolled out offers for its models in the country.

    The MG Hector is available with benefits in the form of an exchange bonus of Rs 40,000, free accessories worth Rs 25,000, a classic plan AMC, or a 360-buy-back plan. There are no offers available for other models such as the Hector Plus, ZS EV, and the Gloster.

    Morris Garages has also revealed that the automaker will hike prices, though the company declined to reveal a timeline or the quantum of the increase. Last month, MG sold 4,163 units, recording a Y-o-Y growth of 28.5 per cent, details of which are available here.

    MG Hector
    ₹ 12.84 Lakh onwards
    • MG
    • MG Hector
    • Hector
