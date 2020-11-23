Skoda Vision IN SUV spied testing yet again; new details leaked

- Production-ready Skoda Vision IN SUV spy shots reveal new details

- The model will be launched in Q2 2021

Skoda is working on a new SUV for India, which was showcased in the concept form as the Vision IN earlier this year at the Auto Expo 2020. A test-mule of the model has now been seen on public roads once again, revealing new details.

As seen in the spy images, the upcoming Skoda Vision IN SUV will get LED headlamps and halogen fog lights. The side profile reveals the large steel wheels, although higher variants of the model would come equipped with alloy wheels. The rear profile of the test-mule reveals the LED tail lights, a high mounted stop lamp integrated into the spoiler, and a bottled mounted number plate recess.

Another spy image also gives us a peek at the interiors of the new Skoda Vision IN SUV, which gets a leather-wrapped steering wheel, steering mounted controls, and what seems to be a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system. The model is based on the MQB-A0-IN platform, which also underpins the Volkswagen Taigun. The Skoda Vision IN is expected to be called the Skoda Kliq with the launch of the model that is scheduled to take place in mid-2021.

Under the hood, the 2021 Skoda Vision IN could be offered with a 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine and a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine. The former is likely to be paired to a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed automatic unit while the latter could be mated exclusively to a seven-speed DCT unit. Upon launch, the model will rival the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks, Renault Duster, and the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross.

Image Source