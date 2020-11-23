JK Tyre announces OEM association with Kia Motors India as tyre partner for Seltos

- JK Tyres ties up with Kia as a tyre partner

- The company will offer its UX Royal radial tyres in the 215/60 R17 profile for the Seltos

JK Tyre and Industries has announced a tie-up with Kia Motors India as a tyre partner for their highest selling model, the Seltos. The company will be offering its UX Royale brand of radial tyres in the 215/60 R17 profile.

According to the company, with its five-rib asymmetric design, variable draft groove technology, stable shoulder tread blocks, waffle groove, and aero wing design, the JK Tyre UX Royale 215/60 R17tyre is the perfect fit for the Kia Seltos. The tyre is claimed to give superior ride comfort with crisp handling and low noise even at all speeds.

Commenting on the partnership, V K Misra, Technical Director, JK Tyre and Industries,said, “We are extremely excited about this partnership with Kia Motors India for their much-acclaimed car, the Seltos. Through this collaboration, we endeavour to provide the highest quality tyres with innovative features to complement the drive experience for the customer. We are keenly optimistic that this association will further strengthen our market presence and we look forward to a continued and reinforced partnership with Kia Motors.”