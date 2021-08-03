Skoda Kushaq garners close to 6,000 bookings

- Available in two petrol engines – 1.0-litre TSI and 1.5-litre TSI

- Three variants and five exterior shades on offer

Skoda Auto India launched the much-awaited Kushaq SUV in India in June 2021. The compact SUV has been able to turn the tables for the Czech carmaker in the country as it has now accumulated close to 6,000 bookings. The deliveries of the 1.0-litre Kushaq recently commenced across India. Skoda aims to expand its sales network in more than 100 cities by the end of this month and you can read more about it here.

The Kushaq is based on the heavily localised MQB A0 IN platform that will also be the basis for its upcoming cousin, the Volkswagen Taigun. This architecture allows for a segment-best wheelbase of 2,651mm leading to a roomy and spacious cabin for the rear passengers. Besides this, the Kushaq is equipped with sleek LED headlamps, 17-inch alloy wheels, fore and aft silver skid plates, a roof-mounted spoiler, and the signature butterfly-shaped front grille with vertical slats and a chrome outline. The cabin is endowed with a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and MirrorLink connectivity, wireless charging, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, a two-spoke steering wheel, six airbags, a rearview camera, and traction control among others.

It can be had in three variants and five exterior shades. The trims include Active, Ambition, and Style and you can know the variant-wise features here. The colours on offer are Honey Orange, Carbon Steel, Tornado Red, Candy White, and Reflex Silver. The Kushaq can be had in two petrol engines – 1.0-litre TSI and 1.5-litre TSI. We have driven the Kushaq in its 1.5-litre TSI paired with the seven-speed DSG unit and you can read our first-drive review here or watch the video below.

The 1.0-litre TSI puts out 114bhp and 178Nm of torque, while the 1.5-litre with active cylinder technology produces a healthier 148bhp and 250Nm torque. A six-speed manual is shared by both the powertrains. While the former gets a six-speed torque converter automatic, the latter gets the slick seven-speed DSG transmission. The Kushaq locks horns with the established Hyundai Creta and its Korean cousin, the Kia Seltos in the mid-size SUV segment in India.