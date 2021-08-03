Kia India records 15,016 unit sales in July 2021

- Kia Sonet becomes the highest contributor with 7,675 units

- Records over 76 per cent Y-o-Y growth

Kia India has reported a domestic sale of 15,016 units in July 2021. The Kia Sonet, launched in the country almost a year back, was the key contributor to the company’s sales with 7,675 units retailed in the last month. The Seltos and the Carnival MPV recorded 6,983 units and 358 units, respectively. The carmaker also surpassed a momentous milestone of one lakh sales in CY 2021.

Besides this, Kia is also working on strengthening its after-sales service and digital car buying experience. Last week, the brand inaugurated its first digital showroom in Mumbai that is equipped with a 3D configurator, a digital catalogue, and a heritage wall. Three new showrooms will be opened with the same concept in Bangalore, Delhi, and Chennai and you can know more about it here.

Kia has also partnered with Yes Bank and ICICI Bank to offer flexible finance schemes for prospective buyers. This includes affordable EMI instalments and loan facility of up to 100 per cent ex-showroom price. To know more about it, click here.

Commenting on the sales performance, Tae-Jin Park, Chief Sales and Business Strategy Officer, Kia India, said, “In these tough times, the relentless efforts of our teams and partners have enabled Kia India to achieve a healthy sales momentum in 2021. We are optimistic that the future will witness an uptick in demand for personal mobility with the ease in Covid-19 curbs and heightened vaccination drive across the country. We are also hopeful that the supply chain of the auto industry will be further streamlined in the upcoming weeks and we will be able to make mobility more accessible to our customers. In line with this commitment, we have recently announced a wave of finance schemes for our customers to make their Kia ownership experience seamless, hassle-free and we remain focused to provide the best customer experience with futuristic mobility services.”