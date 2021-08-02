Mahindra XUV700 to debut with AdrenoX intelligent cockpit technology

- Mahindra XUV700 to feature voice AI capabilities

- Developed to offer premium features and technology in partnership withAmazon Alexa, Sony, Visteon, and Bosch

The Mahindra XUV700 will debut with the AdrenoX, intelligent cockpit technology. The new technology is developed to enhance the vehicle ownership experience with premium features and technology in partnership with Amazon Alexa, Sony, Visteon and Bosch. Interestingly, the technology will also introduce AI capabilities in the upcoming XUV700.

The AdrenoX technology will be integrated to the 10.25-inch dual screens, which is believed to be the widest display in its segment. The dual screens get the SmartCore cockpit domain controller technology with the third generation Qualcomm Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms, which is developed in collaboration with Visteon. The upcoming XUV700 ups the ante as compared to the XUV500, with all the bells and whistles to emerge as an interesting prospect in its segment.

Under AdrenoX, Mahindra and Amazon have collaborated to deliver the country’s first vehicle with Alexa built-in functionality. Users can connect to Alexa for hands-free access to entertainment, information, and offline vehicle control. For a superior audio experience, the AdrenoX introduces Sony’s 3D sound technology. Furthermore, it is believed that AdrenoX will enhance the drive experience with intuitive drive modes in diesel iterations.

Speaking on the new AdrenoX technology, Velusamy R, Chief of Global Product Development, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. said, “The XUV700 is a powerhouse of technology that will deliver top of the line driving experience to our customers. We are thrilled to be working with global partners such as Visteon, Amazon Alexa, Sony, and Bosch to create the most optimal automotive experience and leapfrog the ownership experience to the next level with AdrenoX capabilities.”

Price being a key aspect in the Indian market, it is to be seen if Mahindra can introduce the XUV700 with an aggressive price tag. Considering that the Mahindra XUV700 might be priced competitively, it could well emerge as a popular choice in the Indian market. The vehicle was recently spied sans camouflage, click here to learn more.

Image Source: TT