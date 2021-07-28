CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Kia India introduces new finance schemes for prospective buyers

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    404 Views
    Kia India introduces new finance schemes for prospective buyers

    - Rolls out flexible repayment options in association with Yes Bank and ICICI Bank

    - Launches ‘Peace of mind’ after-sales service  for Kia Carnival customers

    Kia India has launched an array of finance and after-sales initiatives for all its patrons. The carmaker has partnered with Yes Bank and ICICI Bank to introduce two unique services – ‘Peace of Mind’ and ‘Zero worries Carnival Ownership Programme’. So, if you are planning on purchasing a Kia anytime soon, here are the range of finance solutions on offer. 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    First up, customers willing to purchase the Kia Seltos and the Kia Sonet can opt for the flexible EMI scheme from ICICI Bank. This includes affordable EMI instalments of Rs 767 per lakh for the initial six months. Additionally, the Kia owners will get a benefit of an EMI of Rs.13,999 for the first six months, while the balance instalments will be paid in regular fixed EMIs. Both the plans can be availed for a tenure of up to five years and a loan facility of up to 100 per cent of the ex-showroom price. 

    The Zero worries Carnival Ownership Programme as the name suggests supports 100 per cent on-road finance for customers willing to buy the Carnival MPV without paying for any down payment, ownership cost, and loan pre-payment charges. The Kia Carnival customers also get a unique ‘No questions asked’ proposition in case of accidental repairs.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Hardeep Singh Brar, Vice President and National Head –Sales and Marketing Kia India said, “In the current scenario where having safer personal mobility is of utmost priority, Kia's exclusive finance options will be instrumental in empowering customers to choose their desired Kia vehicle.  At Kia, we believe in driving value with each step we take and this initiative reaffirms our commitment to provide a superlative brand experience to our customers in line with our new brand transformation. We are confident that these customised solutions will offer greater convenience to our patrons and make their Kia ownership journey more convenient.”

    Kia Sonet Image
    Kia Sonet
    ₹ 6.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Tata Tiago NRG to be launched soon: What to expect?
     Next 
    Porsche lists the new Macan on its India website; likely to launch soon

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Kia Sonet Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Kia Seltos Expained In 2 Minutes
    youtube-icon

    Kia Seltos Expained In 2 Minutes

    ByCarWale Team20 Jun 2019
    582032 Views
    804 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 6.92 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Audi e-tron Sportback

    Audi e-tron Sportback

    ₹ 1.18 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    22ndJUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Audi Q7 Facelift

    Audi Q7 Facelift

    ₹ 1.00 - 1.20 CroreEstimated Price

    Expected By - July 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • kia-cars
    • other brands
    Kia Sonet

    Kia Sonet

    ₹ 6.79 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Kia-Cars

    Kia Sonet Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 7.89 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 8.19 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 7.65 Lakh
    Pune₹ 7.93 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 8.10 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 7.61 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 7.81 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 7.53 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 7.45 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Kia Seltos Expained In 2 Minutes
    youtube-icon

    Kia Seltos Expained In 2 Minutes

    ByCarWale Team20 Jun 2019
    582032 Views
    804 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Kia India introduces new finance schemes for prospective buyers