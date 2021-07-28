Kia India introduces new finance schemes for prospective buyers

- Rolls out flexible repayment options in association with Yes Bank and ICICI Bank

Kia India has launched an array of finance and after-sales initiatives for all its patrons. The carmaker has partnered with Yes Bank and ICICI Bank to introduce two unique services – ‘Peace of Mind’ and ‘Zero worries Carnival Ownership Programme’. So, if you are planning on purchasing a Kia anytime soon, here are the range of finance solutions on offer.

First up, customers willing to purchase the Kia Seltos and the Kia Sonet can opt for the flexible EMI scheme from ICICI Bank. This includes affordable EMI instalments of Rs 767 per lakh for the initial six months. Additionally, the Kia owners will get a benefit of an EMI of Rs.13,999 for the first six months, while the balance instalments will be paid in regular fixed EMIs. Both the plans can be availed for a tenure of up to five years and a loan facility of up to 100 per cent of the ex-showroom price.

The Zero worries Carnival Ownership Programme as the name suggests supports 100 per cent on-road finance for customers willing to buy the Carnival MPV without paying for any down payment, ownership cost, and loan pre-payment charges. The Kia Carnival customers also get a unique ‘No questions asked’ proposition in case of accidental repairs.

Hardeep Singh Brar, Vice President and National Head –Sales and Marketing Kia India said, “In the current scenario where having safer personal mobility is of utmost priority, Kia's exclusive finance options will be instrumental in empowering customers to choose their desired Kia vehicle. At Kia, we believe in driving value with each step we take and this initiative reaffirms our commitment to provide a superlative brand experience to our customers in line with our new brand transformation. We are confident that these customised solutions will offer greater convenience to our patrons and make their Kia ownership journey more convenient.”