    Porsche lists the new Macan on its India website; likely to launch soon

    Gajanan Kashikar

    Porsche lists the new Macan on its India website; likely to launch soon

    Porsche’s high-performance luxury SUV, the Macan received its second mid-life update last week and the German carmaker has added three new models of this new Macan on its India website. The new Macan is expected to arrive here in a couple of months with three variants - Macan, Macan S and Macan GTS. However, Porsche has not announced the prices of this high-performance SUV yet.

    First introduced in 2014, the Macan is a compact luxury SUV. Its updated version was launched in India in 2019; then available in Standard and S trim levels. Now, Porsche is also going to bring the top of the range GTS variant of this SUV to India.

    This updated Macan has not been overhauled completely. However, there is a new front bumper with an integrated grille and air intake. Besides, Porsche has also redesigned the headlamp unit and the Macan gets all-LED headlights with Porsche Dynamic Light System as standard. At the back, the reworked bumper is mainly painted in black that also includes a diffuser.

    While, on the inside, the new Macan features a fresh interior. Now, there is a new steering wheel and dashboard similar to the Panamera. Similarly, the centre console comes with capacitive touch switches with haptic feedback instead of physical buttons. Moreover, the instrument panel comprises two small displays at either side of the analogue tachometer. And there is also a 10.9-inch infotainment system with Porsche Communication Management.

    The updated Macan is equipped with all the bells and whistles like other Porsche cars. It gets a sound package plus which includes a ten-speaker, 150-watt sound system as standard. Meanwhile, the brand also offers optional Bose and Burmester sound systems at an additional cost. Besides, there are ten distinctive alloy wheel design alternatives with sizes ranging from 19 to 21-inches.

    The most important change here has been made to the engines. The Standard model retains its 2.0-litre inline four-cylinder motor but that now makes 261bhp and 400Nm of torque; 20bhp and 30Nm more than the previous model. On the other hand, the S variant has got a new engine - a 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 that generates 375bhp and 520Nm of torque. This V6 now creates 26bhp and 40Nm more power and torque. Lastly, the Macan GTS, the most powerful model in the lineup, with its tuned up 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6, this motor is capable of making 434bhp and 550Nm of torque. Interestingly, it produces the same power as Macan’s discontinued Turbo 3.6-litre variant. All engines are married to a seven-speed PDK automatic transmission.

