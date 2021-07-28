CarWale
    Tata Tiago NRG to be launched soon: What to expect?

    Nikhil Puthran

    1,217 Views
    Tata Tiago NRG to be launched soon: What to expect?

    - To be powered by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine to generate 84bhp/113Nm 

    - To get sporty styling elements to induce the crossover character

    Here’s some good news for buyers who have loved the crossover version of the Tiago, called the Tiago NRG. First introduced in 2018, the Tiago NRG has witnessed a fair share of fan following and has also registered good sales figures. However, the model was discontinued in 2020 with the implementation of the BS6 norms. This time around, a year later, the company has announced its plans to reintroduce the Tiago NRG in the country with a BS6 compliant petrol engine option on 4 August, 2021. 

    Visually, the Tiago NRG is expected to get a sporty bumper design with faux skid plates and SUV-like cladding all around the vehicle. The vehicle will be available in interesting colour options and will also feature the NRG badge to further highlight the differences. As compared to the regular model, the Tiago NRG is expected to be slightly larger in dimensions due to the sporty cladding. The BS6 Tiago NRG is also expected to get a set of redesigned alloy wheels for freshness. 

    In terms of safety, the Tiago NRG will get dual-front airbags, ABS with EBD, speed sensors, and rear parking sensors among others. As for the interior, the vehicle is expected to get an all-black theme along with features such as a multi-function steering wheel, a seven-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Harman music system, manual driver-height seat adjustment, automatic climate control, and more. 

    Mechanically, the Tiago NRG will continue to be powered by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine that generates 84bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of torque at 3,300rpm. This engine will be offered in both manual and AMT options.

    Tata Tiago NRG BS6 Image
    Tata Tiago NRG BS6
    ₹ 7.50 - 8.50 Lakh
    Estimated Price
