Kia India inaugurates first digital showroom in Mumbai

- Located at Prabhadevi, Mumbai

- Equipped with a 3D configurator, digital spec board, a heritage wall, and a media wall

Kia India has inaugurated its first digital showroom in the country in Mumbai. The outlet that is located at Prabhadevi is designed to provide a digital consumer experience by incorporating 3D configurators, a heritage wall, a digital catalogue, and a media wall. By the end of this year, the carmaker plans to introduce three more showrooms based on the same concept in Bangalore, Delhi, and Chennai.

The newly opened outlet is spread across an area of 606 square metre and can accommodate five vehicles on display. The store is also equipped to display Kia’s current product portfolio and the brand heritage and vision towards the future. Other interesting additions are digital spec boards and a 3D configurator zone that enables prospective customers to personalise their purchase and witness their intricate details. All the displayed content is centrally controlled by Kia ensuring reliability and transparency for customers.

Last month, Kia India had also launched ‘Kia Digi-Connect’ to enhance the digital car-buying experience for the customers; details of which can be read here.

Speaking about Kia India’s first digital showroom launch, Tae-Jin Park, Executive Director & CSBO, Kia India, said, “Our new digital showroom is a democratic solution, designed keeping customer centricity and dealer profitability in mind. An optimal business model for the dealership is the requirement of today’s era owing to the rapid transitions towards digitalisation in the automotive business. Introduction of this facility is a step aligned towards this paradigm shift in the automotive retail.”