CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Kia India inaugurates first digital showroom in Mumbai

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    1,065 Views
    Kia India inaugurates first digital showroom in Mumbai

    - Located at Prabhadevi, Mumbai

    - Equipped with a 3D configurator, digital spec board, a heritage wall, and a media wall

    Kia India has inaugurated its first digital showroom in the country in Mumbai. The outlet that is located at Prabhadevi is designed to provide a digital consumer experience by incorporating 3D configurators, a heritage wall, a digital catalogue, and a media wall. By the end of this year, the carmaker plans to introduce three more showrooms based on the same concept in Bangalore, Delhi, and Chennai. 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The newly opened outlet is spread across an area of 606 square metre and can accommodate five vehicles on display. The store is also equipped to display Kia’s current product portfolio and the brand heritage and vision towards the future. Other interesting additions are digital spec boards and a 3D configurator zone that enables prospective customers to personalise their purchase and witness their intricate details. All the displayed content is centrally controlled by Kia ensuring reliability and transparency for customers.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    Last month, Kia India had also launched ‘Kia Digi-Connect’ to enhance the digital car-buying experience for the customers; details of which can be read here.

    Speaking about Kia India’s first digital showroom launch, Tae-Jin Park, Executive Director & CSBO, Kia India, said, “Our new digital showroom is a democratic solution, designed keeping customer centricity and dealer profitability in mind. An optimal business model for the dealership is the requirement of today’s era owing to the rapid transitions towards digitalisation in the automotive business. Introduction of this facility is a step aligned towards this paradigm shift in the automotive retail.”

    Kia Sonet Image
    Kia Sonet
    ₹ 6.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Lamborghini Huracan STO Mumbai launch - Now in Pictures

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Kia Sonet Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Kia Seltos Expained In 2 Minutes
    youtube-icon

    Kia Seltos Expained In 2 Minutes

    ByCarWale Team20 Jun 2019
    582482 Views
    804 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 6.92 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Audi e-tron Sportback

    Audi e-tron Sportback

    ₹ 1.18 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    22ndJUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Tata Tiago NRG BS6

    Tata Tiago NRG BS6

    ₹ 7.50 - 8.50 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected By - 4th August 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • kia-cars
    • other brands
    Kia Sonet

    Kia Sonet

    ₹ 6.79 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Kia-Cars

    Kia Sonet Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 7.89 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 8.19 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 7.65 Lakh
    Pune₹ 7.93 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 8.10 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 7.61 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 7.81 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 7.53 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 7.45 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Kia Seltos Expained In 2 Minutes
    youtube-icon

    Kia Seltos Expained In 2 Minutes

    ByCarWale Team20 Jun 2019
    582482 Views
    804 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Kia India inaugurates first digital showroom in Mumbai