Skoda Auto India to be present in 100 cities by August 2021

- Skoda India will have more than 225 touchpoints by next year

- The company has received more than 200 dealership applications after the launch of the Kushaq

Skoda Auto India has increased its network presence by almost 15 per cent with the launch of the Kushaq that took place last month. The brand plans to be present in more than 100 cities across India by August 2021. With this, the carmaker will have more than 170 customer touchpoints including sales and after- sales facilities. Earlier this month, we reported that the company plans to inaugurate 30 new dealerships by the end of the year, details of which can be read here.

The 100 cities that Skoda Auto India will be present in by August 2021 will include new markets like Sangli, Bhilwara, Faridabad, Panchkula, Navsari, Vapi, and Hardoi, amongst others. This will enhance the brand’s existing presence in over 90 cities which includes Patiala, Sirsa, Ghaziabad, Alwar, Aligarh, Siliguri, Bhavnagar, Satara, Ahmednagar, Belgaum, Shimoga, Kannur, Alleppy, Dindigul, Karur, Nellore, Bhimavaram, and other Tier II-III cities, apart from all metro and most state capital regions.

The launch of the Skoda Kushaq has resulted in the company receiving more than 200 dealership applications from potential partners. This includes a mix of new dealers, and also existing dealers who want to build on the brand association and open additional facilities.

Speaking on the occasion, Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, said, “The launch of Kushaq stands testament to a new era for Skoda Auto in India. On the back of this world-class SUV, we had a clear vision of taking the Skoda brand to new and emerging markets across the country. I am delighted to share that we will be present in more than 100 cities in the coming month. Enhancing the ownership experience is a key pillar of our growth strategy and increasing our network presence is one of the important pillars to meet this objective.”