Hyundai expects EVs to contribute to two per cent sales by 2025

By 2025, Hyundai believes that EVs will contribute to two per cent sales, while 55 per cent is expected to be contributed by SUVs, 36 per cent by compact segment, and seven per cent by sedans. Although EVs might appear to be a small contributor to the overall sales today, we expect to see a significant rise in demand for electric vehicles in the years to come. The two per cent contribution by the EVs is significant, considering the fact that the company plans to achieve it in the next four years.

Hyundai recently inaugurated its new state-of-the-art corporate headquarter in Gurugram. At the venue, the company showcased the Ioniq 5. The electric vehicle is based on the Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), and is the first model to be introduced under the ‘Ioniq’ electric sub brand. The Ioniq 5 is available in single and dual-motor options which can be had with either a 58kWh or a 72.6kWh battery option. Hyundai has no plans to introduce the Ionic 5 anytime soon and was showcased only to highlight the technology expertise.

Hyundai has invested over $4 billion in India and the corporate headquarter is spread across 28,000 square metres. To learn more about it, click here.