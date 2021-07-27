Tata Safari 10,000th unit rolls off the production line

- Powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine

- Rivals the MG Hector, Hyundai Alcazar, and the Mahindra XUV500

Tata Safari has accomplished its first milestone as the 10,000th unit rolled out of the production line from the carmaker’s plant in Pune, Maharashtra. The Indian car manufacturer had commenced the production of the Safari earlier this year in January followed by the launch and price reveal of the SUV in February 2021. The last 9,900 units of the Safari were built in less than four months, says Tata Motors.

The Tata Safari presently holds a market share of 25.2 per cent in the popular three-row SUV category. Last month, the segment witnessed a new entrant in the form of the Hyundai Alcazar that has already managed to garner over 11,000 bookings. The MG Hector Plus is another chief rival of the Safari that collectively along with its five-seat Hector sibling recorded average monthly sales of nearly 3,000 units in the first half of CY2021.

The MG Hector is available solely with a 2.0-litre diesel engine that produces 168bhp and 350Nm of torque. This is coupled with a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic. We have driven both the guises and you can read our Tata Safari Manual first-drive review here and the detailed review of the automatic version in the video below.

Speaking on this milestone, Shailesh Chandra, President – Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors, said, “We are thrilled to have reached this significant milestone for the new Safari in a span of four months. Not to mention, we have achieved this landmark during one of the toughest periods our country has endured in its long history. The 10,000th feat validates the collective hard work put in by various teams responsible for the rebirth of this illustrious model. The Safari in its new avatar takes forward the brand's rich legacy by combining Tata Motors' Impact 2.0 design language with the proven capability of OMEGARC, the architecture derived from Land Rover's renowned D8 platform – the gold standard among SUVs worldwide. This iconic brand is already leading the segment and we are delighted with our customers’ response. We thank our customers for their continued trust in the brand. We will continue to keep our New Forever range refreshed catering to the ever-evolving needs of our customers.”