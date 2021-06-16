Skoda Kushaq first look

Introduction

Czech car manufacturer, Skoda is gearing up to launch the Kushaq SUV in India on 28 June, while the vehicle might arrive in showrooms in July 2021. Back at the 2020 Auto Expo, Skoda had showcased the SUV as the Vision-IN concept. The upcoming SUV is based on the MQB-AO-IN platform which also underpins the Volkswagen Taigun. At the time of launch, the new model will be available in three variants – Active, Ambition, and Style. Ahead of the anticipated launch, here’s a first look preview of the upcoming Skoda Kushaq.

How is it on the outside?

Skoda Kushaq fascia is highlighted by the familiar butterfly-pattern multi-slat grille with chrome surround. The vehicle features crystalline LED headlamps that are flanked by halogen fog lamps and faux skid plates in the front and back. As for the sides, the SUV features cladding on both sides, prominent roof-rails, and rides on 17-inch alloy wheels to enhance the SUV character. As for the rear, the vehicle will offer an integrated high-mounted stop lamp and crystalline LED tail lamps.

In terms of dimensions, the upcoming Skoda Kushaq measures 4,221mm in length, 1,760mm in width, and 1,612mm in height, while the wheelbase measures 2,651mm. The SUV offers a fairly decent amount of ground clearance in the segment at 188mm. The proportionate dimensions are expected to offer ample legroom and headroom for the occupants, along with an ample amount of luggage space.

At the time of launch, the Kushaq SUV will be available in five colour options - Candy White, Brilliant Silver, Carbon Steel, Tornado Red, and Honey Orange.

How is it on the inside?

The upcoming Kushaq SUV will get an all-black theme and the centre portion gets a gloss treatment. The Active and Ambition variants will offer textile seats with an option for the seat cover, while the top-spec Style variant is expected to get black leather seats with perforated grey design. The production-ready model is expected to get a distinctive two-spoke steering wheel with one-touch controls. The prototype images reveal an analogue-digital instrument cluster, while a fully-digital version might be introduced at a later date. The ambient lighting option will further enhance the theme of the cabin.

The dashboard features a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Wireless SmartLink. Additionally, the feature list will include six-speakers with sub-woofer, an electric sunroof, and the Skoda Play and Skoda Connect applications will offer access to functions like vehicle health report, vehicle tracking, online tracking and more.

What’s under the hood?

Skoda Kushaq will be introduced in India in two engine options. The 1.0-litre TSI engine will generate 109bhp and 175Nm of torque, while the 1.5-litre TSI engine will generate 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. The six-speed manual transmission will be standard, while a seven-speed DSG and six-speed automatic unit will be available in 1.5-litre and 1.0-litre engine options, respectively. The Kushaq SUV will not offer a diesel powertrain option anytime soon.

In terms of safety, the Kushaq will offer up to six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, rear parking sensors, hill-hold control, and TPMS. Additionally, Skoda will offer auto-dimming IRVMs in the upcoming SUV.

Competition and pricing

Post launch, the Skoda Kushaq will compete against the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Renault Duster, and the Nissan Kicks. The SUV is expected to be priced between Rs 10-18 lakh. The lack of a diesel powertrain might be compensated by a list of modern equipment and enhanced driving dynamics.