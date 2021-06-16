CarWale
    Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe line-up updated for MY2022

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    584 Views
    -         Gets newer elements inside the cabin

    -         Adaptive air suspension added for V8 models

    It’s a blink-and-miss update, but Mercedes Benz has decided to refresh their flagship AMG for 2022 with newer goodies and an updated cabin. The 2022 AMG GT 4-Door Coupe, apart from these changes, also gets a new Manufaktur Exclusive Edition apart from newer body colours, special trims and added hardware in select models.

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe Right Front Three Quarter

    Changes to the inside and out of the performance sedan (yes it’s a sedan despite the ‘coupe’ in its name) include new upholstery options, trims and highlights, more choices for alloy wheels, exterior colours and a retuned suspension. Even the driving assistance systems are updated alongside the Widescreen Cockpit of the MBUX multimedia system being standard with AMG-specific displays and functions.

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe Dashboard

    There are three new exterior paint options added to the line-up: spectral blue metallic, spectral blue magno (matte finish) and cashmere white magno (matte finish). And the AMG Night Package II is also on offer with its all-black theme. Interior leather trims get five new colour options in the Nappa portfolio. Also, the AMG Performance steering wheel is tweaked. Another new is the optional anthracite open-pore wood for the instrument and door panels, as well as for the centre console combined with a silver shadow surround.

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe Right Front Three Quarter

    Under the skin, the AMG Ride Control Plus air suspension is improved with many little changes like two pressure valves – one controlling rebound damping and the other controlling compression damping. This air suspension will be added to the V8 models.

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe Right Rear Three Quarter

    Mercedes-AMG states that the new 2022 AMG GT 4-Door Coupe will go on sale with six-cylinder engine options this August. But the V8 models will take a bit longer to arrive at the European dealerships. Since the AMG GT 4-Door Coupe is on sale in India coming as a CBU, the newer models ordered later this year should reach our shores in the MY2022 guise.

