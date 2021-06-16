CarWale
    New Skoda Kushaq variant details leaked ahead of launch

    Aditya Nadkarni

    New Skoda Kushaq variant details leaked ahead of launch

    - The 2021 Skoda Kushaq will be launched in India on 28 June

    - Deliveries of the model will begin next month

    Ahead of its launch that is scheduled to take place on 28 June, 2021, the variant details of the upcoming Skoda Kushaq have been leaked on the web. Bookings for the model will begin at the end of June while deliveries will commence in July.

    As seen in the leaked image, the 2021 Skoda Kushaq will be offered in three variants including Active, Ambition, and Style. Engine options on the model will include a 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine and a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine. A six-speed manual unit will be available as standard while a six-speed automatic unit and a seven-speed DSG automatic unit will be offered as an option on the 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre versions respectively. To read our first look review of the Kushaq, click here.

    Exterior highlights of the new Skoda Kushaq will include Skoda’s signature butterfly grille with black vertical slats and a chrome surround, contrast coloured skid plates, LED DRLs and LED headlamps, fog lights, 17-inch alloy wheels, silver roof rails, an integrated spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp, LED tail lights, and rear bumper-mounted reflectors.

    The interiors of the upcoming Skoda Kushaq will come equipped with a two-spoke steering wheel, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Wireless SmartLink, an electric sunroof, ventilated front seats, wireless charging, ambient lighting, a seven-speaker music system, and cruise control. The model will receive safety features such as dual airbags, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors as standard. Additional safety features will include front side and curtain airbags, TPMS, rear view camera, multi-collision brake, hill hold control, and Isofix child seat anchorage points.

