Skoda Kodiaq facelift spied testing undisguised

    Jay Shah

    - To feature cosmetic changes and feature additions

    - Expected to be launched in India in the second half of 2021

    Skoda Kodiaq is a three-row SUV by the Czech car manufacturer which was introduced in India three years back. The model was unfortunately discontinued in 2020 owing to the country’s new BS6 emission norms. However, the Kodiaq will be making a comeback on the Indian roads later this year with a few cosmetic upgrades and a new BS6 compliant engine.

    Skoda Kodiaq Petrol BS6 Left Side View

    Ahead of its launch in India, our spy sleuths have snapped the Kodiaq facelift in its recent avatar doing rounds on foreign soil. Up front, the Kodiaq wears a sleeker blacked-out butterfly-shaped grille flanked by sharper LED headlights. The front bumper also appears to be reworked with redesigned air inlets while the fog lamps retain their position on the upper portion of the bumper. On the side, the alloys sport a five-spoke petal-type design and the rear is slightly tweaked with a new pattern for the split set of LED tail lamps while the ‘Skoda’ badge is placed at the centre of the boot.

    Skoda Kodiaq Petrol BS6 Left Rear Three Quarter

    The details of the interiors are not available as of now but we expect Skoda to revamp the cabin with a new layout for the dashboard and updated connected car tech. When launched in India, the Kodiaq facelift will most likely be offered with a petrol engine with great levels of luxury and practicality. Upon comeback, the gasoline-powered SUV will have to prove its mettle against the oil burners of the segment in the form of the Ford Endeavour, Toyota Fortuner, Mahindra Alturas G4, and the MG Gloster.

    Skoda Kodiaq Petrol BS6 Image
    Skoda Kodiaq Petrol BS6
    ₹ 33.00 - 36.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    • Skoda
    • Kodiaq Petrol BS6
    • Skoda Kodiaq Petrol BS6
