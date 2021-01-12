Hyundai upgrades user experience on its ‘Click to Buy’ online platform

- The entire range of Hyundai models can be purchased using the online portal

- The platform has accumulated 4,300 bookings

Hyundai has announced additional features and services which can be availed from its ‘Click to Buy’ online platform. The initiative was launched earlier in 2020 with an aim to provide end-to-end online car buying option to its potential customers.

The program now includes additional services such as quick response to customer enquiry by auto assignment of a sales consultant. The brand has also partnered with several private banks to provide easy and flexible finance options. In an attempt to minimise physical contact, the company also offers a virtual showroom experience with audio hotspots to aid the customers in their purchasing experience. All the models in Hyundai’s portfolio can be purchased online and one can also know the exact on-road price of the vehicle at the very beginning of the process.

Till date, the online website has garnered over seven million visitors with over 47,000 customer registrations, 54,000 enquiries, and close to 4,300 bookings.

Commenting on the launch of the new version of the ‘Click to Buy’, Mr. W S Oh, Executive Director – Corporate Planning, said, “Being a global technology leader, Hyundai is creating benchmarks in the auto industry by introducing most advanced customised solutions for new-age progressive India customers. Click to Buy will widen the purview of our customers and enable them towards safer, quicker and contactless transactions. We are committed towards making customers life a Happy Life and be Future Ready to set newer paradigms in the digital retail space.”