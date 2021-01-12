CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Hyundai upgrades user experience on its ‘Click to Buy’ online platform

    Hyundai upgrades user experience on its ‘Click to Buy’ online platform

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    836 Views
    Hyundai upgrades user experience on its ‘Click to Buy’ online platform

    - The entire range of Hyundai models can be purchased using the online portal

    - The platform has accumulated 4,300 bookings

    Hyundai has announced additional features and services which can be availed from its ‘Click to Buy’ online platform. The initiative was launched earlier in 2020 with an aim to provide end-to-end online car buying option to its potential customers. 

    Hyundai Verna Front View

    The program now includes additional services such as quick response to customer enquiry by auto assignment of a sales consultant. The brand has also partnered with several private banks to provide easy and flexible finance options. In an attempt to minimise physical contact, the company also offers a virtual showroom experience with audio hotspots to aid the customers in their purchasing experience. All the models in Hyundai’s portfolio can be purchased online and one can also know the exact on-road price of the vehicle at the very beginning of the process.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Till date, the online website has garnered over seven million visitors with over 47,000 customer registrations, 54,000 enquiries, and close to 4,300 bookings. 

    Commenting on the launch of the new version of the ‘Click to Buy’, Mr. W S Oh, Executive Director – Corporate Planning, said, “Being a global technology leader, Hyundai is creating benchmarks in the auto industry by introducing most advanced customised solutions for new-age progressive India customers. Click to Buy will widen the purview of our customers and enable them towards safer, quicker and contactless transactions. We are committed towards making customers life a Happy Life and be Future Ready to set newer paradigms in the digital retail space.”

    Hyundai Venue Image
    Hyundai Venue
    ₹ 6.76 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Hyundai
    • Santro
    • Verna
    • Tucson
    • Hyundai Verna
    • Hyundai Santro
    • Hyundai Tucson
    • Aura
    • Creta
    • Hyundai Creta
    • Hyundai Venue
    • Venue
    • Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS
    • Grand i10 NIOS
    • Hyundai Aura
    • i20
    • Hyundai i20
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Hyundai Venue Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 7.89 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 8.20 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 7.71 Lakh
    Pune₹ 7.98 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 7.96 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 7.70 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 7.82 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 7.83 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 7.51 Lakh
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai i20

    Hyundai i20

    ₹ 6.80 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

    ₹ 44.00 - 49.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - 21st January 2021
    All Upcoming Cars