    Tata Altroz iTurbo enters production ahead of official launch

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Jay Shah

    - Official launch on 13 January, 2021

    - To be powered by a 1.2-litre turbo petrol motor

    Ahead of the official launch of the Altroz iTurbo slated on 13 January, the production has commenced for the upcoming model at the car manufacturer’s facility. The model in the leaked images appears to be the production-ready version of the iTurbo. 

    Based on the images, the Altroz iTurbo is painted in the new Harbour Blue exterior colour and also wears the ‘iTurbo’ badge on the boot lid. The iTurbo is likely to be offered in three trims – XT, XZ, and XZ+, and this particular model appears to be the top-spec variant which comes with a black roof. 

    Tata Altroz Rear View

    The pictures with respect to the interiors are not available at the moment but based on the details retrieved from the leaked brochure, we expect the cabin of the iTurbo to be equipped with light grey colour interiors, leather seats, two additional tweeters for the Harman sound system, multiple drive modes, and iRA connected car technology. 

    Under the hood, the iTurbo will be powered by the 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine capable of developing 110bhp and 140Nm of torque paired to a five-speed manual transmission and possibly a DCT unit as well. When launched on 13 January, the iTurbo will be priced at a premium over the 1.2-litre NA petrol variants and will compete against the likes of the Hyundai i20 1.0 iMT / DCT, Volkswagen Polo TSI, Honda Jazz, and the Maruti Suzuki Baleno.

