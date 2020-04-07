Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Renault Triber is the key contributor to company’s profit in financial year 2019-20

Renault Triber is the key contributor to company’s profit in financial year 2019-20

April 07, 2020, 06:56 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
1478 Views
Be the first to comment
Renault Triber is the key contributor to company’s profit in financial year 2019-20

- Renault Triber is a key contributor to 12 per cent growth in FY’19-20

- Renault sold 33,860 Triber units in FY’19-29

The financial year (FY) 2019-20 witnessed all major car manufacturers struggling through sales numbers and registering a steep drop in sales. Renault has also witnessed a steep drop in sales across its India product line-up which includes the Kwid, Lodgy, Duster and Captur. However, the Triber being the popular selling model for the company has emerged as a key contributor to overall sales. Renault sold 89,534 units in FY’19-20 as against 79,654 units sold in FY’18-19, thereby witnessing a growth of 12 per cent. 

Of the total 89,534 Renault car units sold in FY’19-20, around 33,860 units are that of the Triber. Earlier in January this year, the Renault Triber received a BS6 update for the existing 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine that generates a power output of 72bhp and 96Nm of torque. This engine is paired to a five-speed manual transmission. 

At the Auto Expo 2020, the company showcased the Triber AMT, which is due to be launched soon. Additionally, Renault also showcased the 1.0-litre and 1.3-litre turbo petrol engines, which is likely to be introduced in future Renault products starting from the Triber onwards.

  • Renault
  • Triber
  • Renault Triber
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Renault Triber Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 5.84 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 6.01 Lakh onwards
New Delhi₹ 5.53 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 5.84 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 5.89 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 5.55 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 5.79 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 5.54 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 5.55 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Renault Triber | Breaking the monotony with the ultra-modular car

Renault Triber | Breaking the monotony with the ultra-modular car

We took the ultra-modular Renault Triber for a jou ...

257 Likes
121230 Views

Renault Triber | It’s Spacious, Practical, and Value for Money, but..

Renault Triber | It’s Spacious, Practical, and Value for Money, but..

The Renault Triber is a seven-seater MPV that you ...

1427 Likes
81429 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda New CityHonda New City

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in