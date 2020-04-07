Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Mahindra XUV500 BS6 details revealed; prices to be announced post Coronavirus lockdown period

Mahindra XUV500 BS6 details revealed; prices to be announced post Coronavirus lockdown period

April 07, 2020, 07:25 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
19589 Views
Be the first to comment
Mahindra XUV500 BS6 details revealed; prices to be announced post Coronavirus lockdown period

- Powered by a BS6 compliant 2.2-litre engine

- No all-wheel drive variant at the time of launch 

The country’s popular utility car manufacturer, Mahindra has updated the XUV500 website with details for the upcoming BS6 compliant variants. The BS6 compliant Mahindra XUV500 will be available in seven variants, which includes – W5, W7, W9, W11(O), W7 AT, W9 AT and W11(O). Sadly, there is no mention of an all-wheel drive variant. 

The BS6 compliant Mahindra XUV500 is powered by a 2.2-litre, sixth-generation electronically controlled Variable Geometry Turbocharger (eVGT), mHawk diesel engine. This diesel engine generates 153bhp at 3,750rpm and 360Nm between 1,750-2,800rpm. The BS6 XUV500 will be available in six-speed manual and six-speed automatic options. 

Changes will be limited to minor feature updates, while visually, the SUV has retained its existing styling elements. Depending on the variant, the BS6 compliant XUV500 will offer electric sunroof, touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, premium upholstery, ESP with rollover mitigation and more. 

Prices for the BS6 compliant Mahindra XUV500 will be announced at a later date due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has caused a delay in production. 

  • Mahindra
  • XUV500
  • Mahindra XUV500
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Mahindra XUV500 Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 14.98 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 15.66 Lakh onwards
New Delhi₹ 15.06 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 14.94 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 15.07 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 13.97 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 15.23 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 13.98 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 13.99 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Mahindra TUV300 Is It A Better SUV Now?

Mahindra TUV300 Is It A Better SUV Now?

The facelifted TUV300 is Mahindra’s answer to t ...

1853 Likes
125820 Views

Mahindra Alturas G4 Better than the Toyota Fortuner. Here's Why

Mahindra Alturas G4 Better than the Toyota Fortuner. Here's Why

Yes, this Mahindra competes with the Toyota For ...

2985 Likes
338733 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda New CityHonda New City

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in