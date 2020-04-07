Mahindra XUV500 BS6 details revealed; prices to be announced post Coronavirus lockdown period

- Powered by a BS6 compliant 2.2-litre engine

- No all-wheel drive variant at the time of launch

The country’s popular utility car manufacturer, Mahindra has updated the XUV500 website with details for the upcoming BS6 compliant variants. The BS6 compliant Mahindra XUV500 will be available in seven variants, which includes – W5, W7, W9, W11(O), W7 AT, W9 AT and W11(O). Sadly, there is no mention of an all-wheel drive variant.

The BS6 compliant Mahindra XUV500 is powered by a 2.2-litre, sixth-generation electronically controlled Variable Geometry Turbocharger (eVGT), mHawk diesel engine. This diesel engine generates 153bhp at 3,750rpm and 360Nm between 1,750-2,800rpm. The BS6 XUV500 will be available in six-speed manual and six-speed automatic options.

Changes will be limited to minor feature updates, while visually, the SUV has retained its existing styling elements. Depending on the variant, the BS6 compliant XUV500 will offer electric sunroof, touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, premium upholstery, ESP with rollover mitigation and more.

Prices for the BS6 compliant Mahindra XUV500 will be announced at a later date due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has caused a delay in production.