Citroen C5 Aircross launch postponed to Q1 2021

- Citroen C5 Aircross was earlier scheduled to be launched by the end of 2020

- The company will maintain the timeline for the C-Cubed program

Groupe PSA owned brand Citroen has revealed that the launch of the C5 Aircross has been postponed to Q1 2021. The model was previously scheduled to be launched in the country before the end of 2020. The company will maintain the project timeline for the C-Cubed program, under which the first vehicle designed, developed and made in India would be launched in 2021.

According to Citroen, the launch of the C5 Aircross was postponed due to the spread of Coronavirus. The launch will take place early next year when there could be a potentially more positive economic activity period where consumer sentiments are upbeat.

To be assembled in India with an aim of 95% localization, the Citroen C5 Aircross could be offered with two powertrain options including a 128bhp 1.2-litre petrol engine and a 178bhp 2.0-litre diesel engine. These motors may come paired to a six-speed manual transmission and an eight-speed automatic unit.