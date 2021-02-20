CarWale
    • Renault opens five new showrooms in Telangana

    Jay Shah

    - Showrooms inaugurated in L B Nagar, Kompally, Malakpet, Warangal, and Nizamabad

    - Seven more outlets to be inaugurated in Telangana

    Renault opens five new dealerships in the state of Telangana with the dealership name – PPS Motors. These outlets are located at L B Nagar, Kompally, Malakpet, Warangal, and Nizamabad.

    The French car maker plans to open seven more showrooms in addition to these showrooms taking the total number of dealerships in the country to 18. PPV Motors also commences ‘Service at Doorstep’ service with the introduction of workshop-on-wheels (WOW) concept. Customers can also avail the the pitstop service at the PPS service centres which promises service of Renault cars within 90 minutes. 

    Renault has launched the Kiger SUV last week with an introductory ex-showroom price of Rs 5.45 lakh. The bookings for the compact SUV have begun for a token amount of Rs 11,000 and the deliveries are scheduled to start from March 2021. The Kiger is available with two petrol engines across four variants and six exterior shades. To know more about the Kiger, click here.

    Speaking on the occasion Mr. Rajiv Sanghvi, Managing Director, PPS Motors Pvt. Ltd. said, 'We are delighted to strengthen our partnership with Renault India and further expand our footprint in Telangana. We are very excited about the launch of the much-awaited SUV Renault Kiger. The innovative design and outstanding pricing of the Renault Kiger is set to radically alter the dynamics in the B-SUV segment.  With the global best practices and processes of Renault coupled with our understanding of the customer preferences we endeavour to provide Best in Class customer experience.'

