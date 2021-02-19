Hyundai Alcazar (Creta seven-seater) continues testing; dashboard spied

- New Hyundai Creta seven-seater could be launched in April 2021

- The test-mule of the model also featured new LED tail lights

Hyundai is working on a seven-seat version of the Creta for a while now, evident from the previous spy shots that have been shared on the web on multiple occasions. A new set of images now give us a peek at the dashboard of the model, which could be called the Alcazar.

As seen in the spy images, the dashboard of the Hyundai Alcazar (Creta seven-seater) is likely to receive a larger touchscreen infotainment system than the 10.25-inch unit that the compact SUV it is based on currently receives. A few other notable features from the photos include an auto-dimming IRVM and buttons for the BlueLink connectivity.

While the exterior of the new Hyundai Creta seven-seater is heavily wrapped in camouflage, the spy image does give us a look at the LED tail light, which will receive a new design to help it stand out from the five-seater model. Additional changes on the model will include a larger rear overhang, a new grille, and a revised rear bumper.

Powertrain options on the 2021 Hyundai Alcazar could include a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol motor and a 1.5-litre diesel motor. A six-speed manual unit is likely to be offered as standard while a seven-speed DCT unit and a six-speed automatic unit could be available as options, respectively. Sources suggest that the Creta seven-seater could be launched as early as April 2021. Stay tuned for updates.

