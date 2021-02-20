CarWale
    Aditya Nadkarni

    New Maserati Grecale SUV teased ahead of debut later this year

    - 2021 Maserati Grecale SUV will be positioned below the Levante

    - The model will be built at the company’s plant in Cassino, Italy

    Italian marquee Maserati has teased its new SUV, known as the Grecale. New images taken outside the company’s plant in Modena give us a peek at the new model that will be positioned below the Levante SUV.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Set to be unveiled by the end of 2021, the new Maserati Grecale is currently undergoing tests in the prototype form. The model is expected to be powered by a V6 petrol engine, in a detuned format from the MC20. A four-cylinder motor and a hybrid powertrain cannot be ruled out at the moment either. The Grecale will be built in Cassino, Italy, with an investment of about 800 million Euros is planned.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    Set to rival the likes of the Porsche Macan, the 2021 Maserati Grecale SUV teaser images reveal a few design highlights of the model, such as the LED headlamps, signature grille with multiple vertical slats and the Maserati logo, A-pillar mounted ORVMs, an integrated spoiler, wraparound LED tail lights, quad-tip exhausts, and rear bumper-mounted reflectors.

    Maserati Levante Image
    Maserati Levante
    ₹ 1.50 Crore onwards
    Ex. Showroom starting
