India-bound next-gen Renault Duster will be based on a new global platform

- Renault plans to expand its market share from 3.4 per cent to 4.0 per cent by next year

- New Renault Duster will be based on the global platform and not CMF-A.

Renault has emerged strongly in the Indian market with the likes of the Kwid, Triber, and the Duster. The company currently holds a market share of 3.4 per cent and plans to grow it to 4 per cent by the next year. The recently introduced Kiger sub-four metre SUV is expected to be a strong contributor to the growth plan. Going forward, we have also learned that the next-generation Duster will be based on the global platform and not the CMF-A.

Renault’s Romanian subsidiary brand Dacia has recently revealed the Bigster concept which will share its underpinnings with the new-generation Duster. As per the Group’s plan, the Dacia brand will develop the global B and C segment vehicles for the Group and the new Duster will be a part of the development. The future developments will benefit upcoming products under Dacia, Renault, and Lada branding. In the recent past, we have seen a similar undertaking by the Volkswagen Group, wherein the platform and the latest technology are shared among the subsidiary brands.

More details about the next-generation Duster will be known over the next few months. Apart from the new Duster, Renault is reportedly planning to introduce 14 new models by 2025 for the global markets, this includes seven electric and seven vehicles in C or D segment. These new models are expected to contribute to 45 per cent of sales for the company by 2025.