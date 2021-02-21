Tata Tiago limited edition arrives at dealerships

- The new Tata Tiago limited edition is priced at Rs 5.79 lakh

- The version is available in three colours

Tata Motors launched a new version of the Tiago hatchback, known as the Tiago limited edition. The model, which is priced at Rs 5.79 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), is based on the XT trim and gets additional features as well as visual updates.

Powertrain specifications remain unchanged and the 2021 Tata Tiago limited edition continues to be powered by the same 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine that produces 85bhp and 113Nm of torque. This motor sends power to the front wheels via a five-speed manual unit.

The Tata Tiago limited edition seen in the images here is finished in a shade of Daytona Grey. The version is offered in two more colours that include Flame Red and Pearlescent White. The model receives black coloured 14-inch alloy wheels and rear parking sensors.

The interiors of the new Tata Tiago limited edition receive updates in the form of a rear parcel tray and a five-inch touchscreen infotainment system with a voice command system. The company is currently working on refreshing the colour palette of the model, details of which are available here.

