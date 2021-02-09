Renault Kiger production begins; first unit rolls out from Chennai plant

- To be offered with a choice of two petrol engines

- Expected to be launched in the coming month

Renault India has commenced the commercial production of its upcoming compact SUV- Kiger at its manufacturing facility Chennai. The bookings for the Kiger are also likely to begin shortly and Renault might launch the SUV in the coming months.

Renault also states that it has also started dispatching the units to its widespread sales network consisting of over 500 showrooms. The spy images of the Kiger reaching several dealers' stockyards have also surfaced online and you can read more about it here. We will be driving the Kiger soon but before that, you can watch our first look review of the SUV here.

The Kiger will be based on the CMFA+ platform which also underpins its stable mates as well as its recently launched cousin, the Nissan Magnite. However, the Kiger gets a distinct design and styling. The exterior highlights of the compact SUV are the two-slat front grille, split-headlamp units, dual-tone bumper, front and rear skid plate, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, and a floating roof. To know more about the Kiger, click here.

On the inside, the Kiger will be loaded with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, digital instrument cluster, air purifier, wireless smartphone charging, and cruise control amongst others.

Under the hood, the Kiger will be powered by two petrol engines – a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine, where the former produces 71bhp and 96Nm torque while the latter is a bit more powerful with 98bhp power and 160Nm of torque. There will be three transmission options – a five-speed manual, an AMT, and a CVT unit. The Kiger will be offered in six exterior paint shades that include - ice cool white, planet grey, moonlight grey, mahogany brown, caspian blue, and radiant red with mystery black roof.

We expect the Kiger to be priced between Rs 6 to Rs 8 lakh to give its competitors a tough rivalry. Stay tuned for more updates.