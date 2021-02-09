Tata Tiago yellow colour likely to be discontinued; Arizona Blue colour coming soon?

- Tata Tiago colour palette likely to be revised soon

- The model will get a new Arizona Blue colour as seen on the Tigor and Hexa

According to a leaked document, Tata Motors will be reshuffling its range of colour options for the Tiago hatchback. An image shared on social media reveals a new communication shared by the brand to its dealer partners, confirming the aforementioned changes.

As seen in the leaked image, the Tata Tiago will no longer be available in two colour options including Victory Yellow and Tectonic Blue. The latter will be reportedly replaced by the Arizona Blue colour that has been seen on other Tata models such as the Tigor and Hexa. The new colour will be introduced later this month while the yellow colour option will be discontinued with effect from the last week of March 2021.

The Tata Tiago is currently offered in six colours that include Victory Yellow, Flame Red, Pearlescent White, Pure Silver, Daytona Grey, and Tectonic Blue. The model is powered by a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine that produces 84bhp and 113Nm of torque. This engine is paired to a five-speed manual unit or an AMT unit. The brand recently launched the Tiago limited edition, details of which are available here.

