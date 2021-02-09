CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Tiago yellow colour likely to be discontinued; Arizona Blue colour coming soon?

    Tata Tiago yellow colour likely to be discontinued; Arizona Blue colour coming soon?

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    360 Views
    Tata Tiago yellow colour likely to be discontinued; Arizona Blue colour coming soon?

    - Tata Tiago colour palette likely to be revised soon

    - The model will get a new Arizona Blue colour as seen on the Tigor and Hexa

    According to a leaked document, Tata Motors will be reshuffling its range of colour options for the Tiago hatchback. An image shared on social media reveals a new communication shared by the brand to its dealer partners, confirming the aforementioned changes.

    Front View

    As seen in the leaked image, the Tata Tiago will no longer be available in two colour options including Victory Yellow and Tectonic Blue. The latter will be reportedly replaced by the Arizona Blue colour that has been seen on other Tata models such as the Tigor and Hexa. The new colour will be introduced later this month while the yellow colour option will be discontinued with effect from the last week of March 2021.

    The Tata Tiago is currently offered in six colours that include Victory Yellow, Flame Red, Pearlescent White, Pure Silver, Daytona Grey, and Tectonic Blue. The model is powered by a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine that produces 84bhp and 113Nm of torque. This engine is paired to a five-speed manual unit or an AMT unit. The brand recently launched the Tiago limited edition, details of which are available here.

    Image Source

    Tata Tiago Image
    Tata Tiago
    ₹ 4.85 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Tata
    • Tiago
    • Tata Tiago
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Tata Tiago Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 5.85 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 5.94 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 5.38 Lakh
    Pune₹ 5.77 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 5.80 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 5.47 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 5.67 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 5.46 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 5.47 Lakh
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.10 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Tata Safari

    Tata Safari

    ₹ 18.00 - 23.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - 22nd February 2021
    All Upcoming Cars