Renault Kiger bookings open unofficially ahead of launch

- Select Renault dealers have started accepting bookings unofficially

- To be powered in two petrol engine options

- Test drives likely to commence from 20 February

Renault’s upcoming sub-four metre SUV, the Kiger has started arriving at the dealerships ahead of its anticipated launch later this month. The production-ready model was unveiled late in January 2021. Ahead of the official booking announcement, select Renault dealers have started accepting pre-orders against a token amount of anywhere between Rs 15,000 – Rs 25,000. The test drives are likely to begin from 20 February followed by the price announcement soon after. As claimed by the company, the Kiger has retained most of the styling elements from the concept version.

The Kiger is based on the CMFA+ platform and will be offered in six colour options - ice cool white, planet grey, moonlight grey, mahogany brown, caspian blue, and radiant red with mystery black roof (available only in top-spec variant). All trim levels will be available in dual-tone colour options. The fascia is highlighted by a sculpted bonnet and a 3D graphic finished grille with honeycomb-shaped chrome highlights which connect to the LED DRLs that are positioned at both ends to offer an elevated stance. The three LED headlights are separately encased in a chrome octagonal unit with Pure Vision and a chrome reflector.

The upcoming Kiger compact SUV will offer 16-inch black, diamond-cut alloy wheels in the top-spec variant. The vehicle will offer 205mm of ground clearance and the slender windscreen extends into a floating roof that runs down to a steep-sloping rear window, to give the car a coupe-styled SUV look. The rear section features twin C-shaped LED lighting signature taillamps and bold Kiger lettering on boot under the Renault logo.

Mechanically, the Renault Kiger will be available in two petrol engine options. The 1.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine produces 70bhp and 96Nm of torque at 3,500rpm. This engine will be available in five-speed manual and a five-speed AMT option. The 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbo engine produces 97bhp and 160Nm at 3,200rpm. The turbo engine is available in five-speed manual and a five-speed CVT option. The higher variants will offer multi-sense settings for different driving modes, such as – Normal mode, Eco mode, and Sports mode.

As for the interior, the Kiger features a high centre console, with an eight-inch floating display link and wireless smartphone replication. The vehicle gets a seven-inch multi-skin reconfigurable TFT colour instrument cluster. Apart from Apple CarPlay and Android Auto in higher variants, the Kiger will also offer Bluetooth connectivity that can pair with up to five devices, a USB socket for faster charging, and a built-in MP4 video player. The compact SUV will offer Arkamys with Auditorium 3D sound system that includes eight onboard speakers (four boomers, four tweeters)

The company claims that the upcoming Kiger offers 710mm couple distance between the front seats, while the rear offers legroom of 222mm and elbow-room of 1,431mm. The Renaut Kiger also offers 405-litre of boot space which can be extended to 879-litre with the second-row seats folded.