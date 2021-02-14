Renault Kiger India prices to be revealed tomorrow

- Likely to be undercut Nissan Magnite’s starting price of Rs 5.49 lakh

- To be offered in two petrol engines in both manual and automatic options

- To be available in six colour options

Post much wait, Renault will finally reveal the prices for the Kiger sub-four metre SUV in India tomorrow. The upcoming compact SUV from Renault is expected to be offered in four variants – RXE, RXL, RXT, and the RXZ. The Renault Kiger is expected to undercut the pricing for the recently launched Nissan Magnite, which until now is a segment disrupter. We believe that the Renault Kiger will get an introductory price tag of under Rs 5.5 lakh.

Mechanically, the Renault Kiger will get similar engine options as offered in the Nissan Magnite - 1.0-litre naturally aspirated and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine. The 1.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine will generate 70bhp and 96Nm of torque at 3,500rpm. This engine will be available in five-speed manual and a five-speed AMT option. Whereas, the 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbo engine produces 97bhp and 160Nm at 3,200rpm. The turbo engine is available in five-speed manual and a five-speed CVT option. The higher variants will offer multi-sense settings for different driving modes, such as – Normal mode, Eco mode, and Sports mode.

Renault India boasts that the Kiger will offer best-in-class features in terms of cabin storage of 29.1-litre, and 10.5-litre storage capacity in the glove box. To learn more about the key features in the Renault Kiger, click here.

The Renault Kiger will be available in six colour options – ice cool white, planet grey, moonlight grey, mahogany brown, caspian blue, and radiant red with mystery black roof (available only in top-spec variant). All trim levels will be available in dual-tone colour options. To learn more about the Renault Kiger in-detail, click here. Deliveries for the Renault Kiger will commence in March 2021.