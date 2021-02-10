CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Renault Kiger: Key feature highlights

    Renault Kiger: Key feature highlights

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    174 Views
    Renault Kiger: Key feature highlights

    Renault will officially announce the prices for the Kiger sub-four metre SUV on 15 February, 2021. The French car manufacturer will commence the deliveries of the vehicle from March 2021. Ahead of its launch, here are the key feature highlights to look forward to in the new Renault Kiger

    Center Console/Centre Console Storage

    Renault India claims that the Kiger is a spacious car in its segment. The vehicle reportedly offers 710mm couple distance between the seats, while the rear offers legroom of 222mm and elbow room of 1,431mm. Apart from this, the Kiger boasts best-in class cabin storage volume of 29.1-litre.

    Center Console/Centre Console Storage

    The compact SUV will also offer a best-in-class storage capacity of 7.5-litre in the centre console. Speaking of storage spaces, the glove box alone offers a storage capacity of 10.5-litre. 

    Front Passenger Airbag

    The upcoming vehicle will offer up to four airbags – driver, passenger, and two side airbags in the top-spec variant. Apart from this, the standard safety feature list will include rear parking sensors, camera, ABS with EBD, speed alerts, and more.

    Renault Kiger Infotainment System

    Depending on the variant, the Kiger will get an eight-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with wireless smartphone replication. The infotainment system will get Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. 

    Car Roof

    The higher variants of the Renault Kiger are expected to offer Arkamys Auditorium 3D sound system to enhance the overall entertainment experience. This includes eight onboard speakers (four boomers, four tweeters). The company claims that the system can automatically adjusts the volume according to the speed of the vehicle. 

    USB Port/AUX/Power Socket/Wireless Charging

    Features like wireless charger and air purifier are expected to be offered as a part of the optional equipment list. 

    Front Seat Headrest

    To learn more about the upcoming Renault Kiger in detail, click here. 

    Renault Kiger Image
    Renault Kiger
    ₹ 5.50 - 8.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    • Renault
    • Renault Kiger
    • Kiger
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    • renault-cars
    • other brands
    Renault Kwid

    Renault Kwid

    ₹ 3.13 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Renault-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Tata Safari

    Tata Safari

    ₹ 18.00 - 23.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - 22nd February 2021
    All Upcoming Cars