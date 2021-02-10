Renault Kiger: Key feature highlights

Renault will officially announce the prices for the Kiger sub-four metre SUV on 15 February, 2021. The French car manufacturer will commence the deliveries of the vehicle from March 2021. Ahead of its launch, here are the key feature highlights to look forward to in the new Renault Kiger.

Renault India claims that the Kiger is a spacious car in its segment. The vehicle reportedly offers 710mm couple distance between the seats, while the rear offers legroom of 222mm and elbow room of 1,431mm. Apart from this, the Kiger boasts best-in class cabin storage volume of 29.1-litre.

The compact SUV will also offer a best-in-class storage capacity of 7.5-litre in the centre console. Speaking of storage spaces, the glove box alone offers a storage capacity of 10.5-litre.

The upcoming vehicle will offer up to four airbags – driver, passenger, and two side airbags in the top-spec variant. Apart from this, the standard safety feature list will include rear parking sensors, camera, ABS with EBD, speed alerts, and more.

Depending on the variant, the Kiger will get an eight-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with wireless smartphone replication. The infotainment system will get Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

The higher variants of the Renault Kiger are expected to offer Arkamys Auditorium 3D sound system to enhance the overall entertainment experience. This includes eight onboard speakers (four boomers, four tweeters). The company claims that the system can automatically adjusts the volume according to the speed of the vehicle.

Features like wireless charger and air purifier are expected to be offered as a part of the optional equipment list.

To learn more about the upcoming Renault Kiger in detail, click here.