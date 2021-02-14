Audi India releases a new teaser video; is this the e-tron SUV?

- Expected to be launched in the coming months

- Will be Audi’s first electric vehicle to be introduced in India

Audi India has shared a teaser video on its social media platform. The model in the video appears to be the full-electric e-tron SUV which the German car manufacturer had showcased in India in June 2019. With the Mercedes-Benz EQC already launched last year and the Jaguar I-Pace just around the corner, Audi is set to grab its piece of the pie.

Now, the Audi e-tron is a pure electric SUV and it will be the first EV offering for the Indian market. It looks no different from its siblings except for the blanked out single-frame octagonal-shaped grey front grille with vertical slats. The matrix LED headlamps are flanked at both ends with integrated DRLs. As for the side profile, the India-spec e-tron is expected to come with a set of 20-inch alloy wheels. Another interesting element are the virtual exterior mirrors which use a small camera to display the image on an OLED screen between the dashboard and the door panel. The rear is highlighted by a roof-mounted spoiler and a set of LED tail lamps connected by an illuminated stripe in a typical Audi style. For more pictures of the upcoming Audi e-tron, click here.

The interior details of the India-bound e-tron are not available at the moment but we expect it to carry quite a few things from the international model. The cabin is likely to be equipped with two large digital display screens, with the infotainment system enabled with a voice control system and wireless connectivity. Other features which can be expected are ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, surround-view camera, and four-zone climate control, to name a few.

The e-tron will be powered by a total of two electric motors. The front motor placed at the axle puts out 309Nm of torque while the rear motor has an output of 355Nm torque. The combined power delivery is a staggering 402bhp and 664Nm of peak torque with a top speed restricted to 200kmph. The source of power is a 95 kWh lithium-ion battery pack with 36 cell modules which Audi claims can last for 400 km on a single charge. Charging options include a regular 11kW and 22kW standard charger taking 8.5 hours and 4.5 hours, respectively. A more powerful 150kW charger can also be had which can charge the e-tron to 80 per cent in just 30 minutes.

When launched in India, the Audi e-tron could be priced at approximately Rs 1 crore (ex-showroom) which makes it a direct rival of the Mercedes-Benz EQC. Also, Jaguar will be revealing the price of the I-Pace is the coming month which should make the luxury EV segment busy.