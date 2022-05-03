Renault India opens two new showrooms in Indore, Madhya Pradesh

- Total 27 outlets in Madhya Pradesh

- Renault Duster delisted from official website

Renault India recently inaugurated two new showrooms in Madhya Pradesh. These outlets are now open and are labelled as Renault Indore East and Renault Indore West. The carmaker now has a total of 27 dealerships in the state which adds to over 500 sales touchpoints across the country.

The first facility, Renault Indore East is located at 283, Bijalpur Square, A.B. Road and spreads across 14,300 square feet. While the showroom measures 4,500 square feet and can display five cars, the workshop has an area of 9,800 square feet and is equipped with nine mechanical bays and 12 bodyshop bays.

Meanwhile, the Renault Indore West is situated at 9-10, Sukhdev Nagar, Airport Road and has an overall area of 1,100 square feet. Both the outlets have been designed in line with the brand’s ‘Renault Store’ Concept and will have the entire product line-up, including Renault Kiger, Renault Kwid, and Renault Triber.

Last month, Renault India delisted the Duster SUV from its website, hinting at the discontinuation of the model for the domestic market. To know more about it, click here.

Further, we have tested the Renault Kiger against the recently launched Tata Punch and you can read our detailed comparison review here.