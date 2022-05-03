CarWale
    Jeep Meridian official bookings open; production begins

    Jay Shah

    Jeep Meridian official bookings open; production begins

    - Deliveries to begin next month

    - Pre-bookings open for Rs 50,000

    Jeep India has commenced the official pre-bookings of the upcoming Meridian SUV. The reservations can be made for Rs 50,000 on the brand’s official website or at any dealerships across the country. While Jeep has begun the production of the Meridian, the deliveries are slated to begin next month. 

    In terms of design, the front fascia of the Jeep Meridian is dominated by the seven-box grille flanked by LED headlamps with integrated DRLs. It gets a dual-tone paint scheme, 18-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels, and sleek split taillamps that reminds one of the flagship Grand Cherokee. 

    Inside, the Meridian’s cabin layout is identical to that of the Compass. However, the carmaker has used a black and beige combination to give it a fresh appeal. It gets features such as a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, electric tumble function for second-row seats, a 360-degree camera, wireless charger, multi-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, and ventilated front seats. The Jeep Meridian is likely to be offered in two trims – Limited and Limited (O). 

    Powering the Jeep Meridian is a 2.0-litre diesel engine that generates 168bhp and 350Nm of peak torque. The three-row SUV will be available with a six-speed manual and a nine-speed automatic gearbox with an all-wheel-drive setup. We have driven the Jeep Meridian and you can read our first-drive review here.

    The Jeep Meridian locks horns with the MG Gloster, Toyota Fortuner, and MG Gloster. When launched next month, we expect the Meridian to be priced from Rs 26 lakh to Rs 32 lakh (ex-showroom). 

