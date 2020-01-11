Renault HBC (Vitara Brezza rival) compact SUV spied ahead of debut at 2020 Auto Expo

- Renault HBC will debut at the Auto Expo 2020

- To be based on the CMF-A+ platform

- Will rival the Maruti Vitara Brezza and Hyundai Venue

The Renault HBC (codename) compact SUV was spotted testing for the first time in India on the outskirts of Chennai. While the HBC test mule was heavily camouflaged, it does reveal its overall design silhouette. Renault has trademarked the Kiger moniker for its upcoming car, which could be the name of the HBC compact SUV.

The Renault HBC compact SUV will make its world premiere at the 2020 Auto Expo, scheduled for 5-6 February. It will be Renault’s answer to the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Hyundai Venue. It will be based on the CMF-A+ platform, which also underpins the Renault Triber. Besides the architecture, the HBC is also expected to use various components like steering wheel, seats, instrumentation and suspension with the Triber, thereby offering economies of scale.

Expect Renault to smartly package the compact SUV to take on its established competitors. So, we can expect the top-spec variant to come equipped with a large infotainment system, at least four airbags, cooled storage places and more. What's more, a closer look at the test prototype reveals that it will also feature rear wash wiper and alloy wheels (probably 16-inch).

Under the hood, the Renault HBC compact SUV is expected to be powered by a BS6 compliant 1.0-litre TCe turbocharged petrol engine. This motor develops 99bhp and 160Nm of torque in the UK-spec Renault Captur. That said, power figures of the HBC aren't known yet. Transmission options will include a five-speed manual gearbox and an AMT.

If Renault’s existing cars are anything to go by, we can expect the compact SUV to feature a well-rounded suspension setup, which may work in its favour. The HBC compact SUV, besides the above-mentioned rivals, will also compete with the Ford EcoSport, Mahindra XUV300 and the Tat Nexon.

Image Source