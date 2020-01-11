Skoda Superb facelift spied testing ahead of official launch

- Believed to be undergoing final rounds of emission testing

- Likely to get a BS6 compliant 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that produces 187bhp

Ahead of its India launch in May 2020, the upcoming Skoda Superb facelift has been spied testing in the country. The production-ready model was unveiled in May last year and it is believed that the test mule was undergoing final rounds of emission testing as it featured a camouflaged emission apparatus at the rear.

Mechanically, the Skoda Superb facelift is expected to get a BS6 compliant 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that generates 187bhp of power. The engine comes mated to a seven-speed automatic transmission. As for the interior, Superb facelift will get a virtual cockpit, new infotainment system, predictive cruise control, predictive pedestrian protection and emergency assist.

In terms of design, the Superb facelift will get minor cosmetic updates. The changes will come in form of a new grille with LED headlamps, redesigned bumpers and revised taillights. The updated model will also feature a Skoda lettering on the boot lid instead of the circular logo. Additionally, the vehicle will also feature new alloy wheels for freshness.

Spy image source: C&B