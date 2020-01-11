Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Skoda Superb facelift spied testing ahead of official launch

Skoda Superb facelift spied testing ahead of official launch

January 11, 2020, 08:34 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
784 Views
Be the first to comment
Skoda Superb facelift spied testing ahead of official launch

- Believed to be undergoing final rounds of emission testing

- Likely to get a BS6 compliant 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that produces 187bhp 

Ahead of its India launch in May 2020, the upcoming Skoda Superb facelift has been spied testing in the country. The production-ready model was unveiled in May last year and it is believed that the test mule was undergoing final rounds of emission testing as it featured a camouflaged emission apparatus at the rear. 

Skoda Superb Facelift Left Side View

Mechanically, the Skoda Superb facelift is expected to get a BS6 compliant 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that generates 187bhp of power. The engine comes mated to a seven-speed automatic transmission. As for the interior, Superb facelift will get a virtual cockpit, new infotainment system, predictive cruise control, predictive pedestrian protection and emergency assist. 

Skoda Superb Facelift Rear view

In terms of design, the Superb facelift will get minor cosmetic updates. The changes will come in form of a new grille with LED headlamps, redesigned bumpers and revised taillights. The updated model will also feature a Skoda lettering on the boot lid instead of the circular logo. Additionally, the vehicle will also feature new alloy wheels for freshness.

Spy image source: C&B

  • Skoda
  • Skoda Superb facelift
  • Superb Facelift
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
bell icon
Never miss an update
Receive latest updates from CarWale
Ad

Popular Videos

2016 Skoda Superb Review

2016 Skoda Superb Review

2016 Skoda Superb in its latest iteration comes ...

3616 Likes
448750 Views

Skoda Kodiaq Laurin & Klement (L&K) Can this be the best 7-Seater SUV?

Skoda Kodiaq Laurin & Klement (L&K) Can this be the best 7-Seater SUV?

Skoda garnished its flagship SUV, the Kodiaq, w ...

986 Likes
146137 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi Q8Audi Q8

15th Jan 2020

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Hyundai AuraHyundai Aura

21st Jan 2020

6L - ₹ 9L
Tata Nexon EVTata Nexon EV

21st Jan 2020

15L - ₹ 17L
Tata AltrozTata Altroz

22nd Jan 2020

6L - ₹ 8L
Mercedes-Benz GLE NewMercedes-Benz GLE New

28th Jan 2020

65L - ₹ 80L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in