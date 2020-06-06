Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Renault HBC compact SUV spied testing

Renault HBC compact SUV spied testing

June 06, 2020, 08:45 PM IST by Desirazu Venkat
816 Views
Write a comment
Renault HBC compact SUV spied testing

-Expected to share platform with upcoming Nissan Magnite

-Rival for the Vitara Brezza, Honda WRV, Kia Sonnet, Ford EcoSport, Hyundai Venue and Tata Nexon

Renault’s sub-4 metre compact SUV, codenamed HBC and expected to be called the Kiger, has been spotted testing outside Chennai. This will be Renault’s second India-specific product and will take up a crossover design as indicated by the test car.

Renault Kiger Exterior

It’s expected to share its engines and underpinnings (CMF-A+) with the upcoming Nissan Magnite SUV. The feature list is expected to include touchscreen infotainment system Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, climate control, height adjustment for the driver’s seat, dual front airbags, ABS with EBD as well smart storage solutions similar to that of the Triber

The Kiger will be Renault’s answer to the likes of the Vitara Brezza, Honda WRV, Kia Sonnet, Ford EcoSport, Hyundai Venue and Tata Nexon. We can expect a launch for the Kiger once Nissan has launched the Magnite in India. 

Source

  • Renault
  • Renault Kiger
  • Kiger
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

Popular Videos

Renault Triber | Breaking the monotony with the ultra-modular car

Renault Triber | Breaking the monotony with the ultra-modular car

We took the ultra-modular Renault Triber for a jou ...

296 Likes
126440 Views

Renault Triber | It’s Spacious, Practical, and Value for Money, but..

Renault Triber | It’s Spacious, Practical, and Value for Money, but..

The Renault Triber is a seven-seater MPV that you ...

1607 Likes
94657 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Mercedes-Benz New GLSMercedes-Benz New GLS

17th Jun 2020

90L - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda New CityHonda New City

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in