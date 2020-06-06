Renault HBC compact SUV spied testing

-Expected to share platform with upcoming Nissan Magnite

-Rival for the Vitara Brezza, Honda WRV, Kia Sonnet, Ford EcoSport, Hyundai Venue and Tata Nexon

Renault’s sub-4 metre compact SUV, codenamed HBC and expected to be called the Kiger, has been spotted testing outside Chennai. This will be Renault’s second India-specific product and will take up a crossover design as indicated by the test car.

It’s expected to share its engines and underpinnings (CMF-A+) with the upcoming Nissan Magnite SUV. The feature list is expected to include touchscreen infotainment system Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, climate control, height adjustment for the driver’s seat, dual front airbags, ABS with EBD as well smart storage solutions similar to that of the Triber.

The Kiger will be Renault’s answer to the likes of the Vitara Brezza, Honda WRV, Kia Sonnet, Ford EcoSport, Hyundai Venue and Tata Nexon. We can expect a launch for the Kiger once Nissan has launched the Magnite in India.

