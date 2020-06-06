Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Tata-AIG launches usage-based car insurance policy

Tata-AIG launches usage-based car insurance policy

June 06, 2020, 05:29 PM IST by Carwale Team
14424 Views
Write a comment
Tata-AIG launches usage-based car insurance policy

Tata AIG general insurance has launched a telematics-based next-gen application and device ‘AutoSafe’. The app helps policyholders to save on premiums by selecting the kilometers driven, promotes safe driving and also works as anti-theft device as it comes with a GPS-based tracking facility. 

It’s available on all policies offering personal accidental cover to the tune of Rs 15 lakh for owner and driver.This app also tracks distance travelled by the vehicle, live speed and other driving pattern parameters and offers bonus kilometres for good driving behaviour at the time of the renewal, thus, promoting safe driving habits.

The usage-based insurance (UBI) private car policy for car owners, launched under the IRDAI’s Regulatory Sandbox, is personalised, affordable and offers a customised solution towards the user’s driving profile. This policy includes other value-added propositions like depreciation reimbursement, daily allowance, no claim bonus protection cover etc.

The ‘Auto Safe’ device is GPS-enabled and is linked to a mobile app that records all information, tracks the distance travelled and generates reports about vehicle health or driving patterns of the policyholder. This telematics device or app is fitted or linked to the car as the motor insurance policy becomes active and must be kept throughout the policy period. 

Speaking during the product launch, Parag Ved, executive vice-president and head- Consumer Lines, Tata AIG General Insurance said, “At Tata AIG, we have always been persistent in our approach to provide customers with innovative and practical solutions. With the regulatory sandbox permitting telematics-based solutions, insurance will evolve to become more intuitive and responsive to the customer’s needs. We are meticulously working to arrive at new ways to enhance the experience of our valued customers. The value proposition is based on value-added services, personalized advice based on driving behavior and the reward. Technology innovations can change the insurance paradigm, gone are the days when it used to ‘one size fits all’ approach. It is time for personalized insurance products. The shift towards pay-as-you-drive insurance makes sense in this uncertain time when unnecessary journeys are discouraged, and organisations and employees alike are discovering the benefits of working from home.”

  • Tata
  • Tata Nexon
  • Nexon
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

Tata Nexon Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 8.31 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 8.56 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 7.88 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 8.25 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 8.27 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 7.97 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 8.09 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 7.91 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 7.75 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Tata HBX Concept Explained | Auto Expo 2020

Tata HBX Concept Explained | Auto Expo 2020

Tata looks all-set to enter the mini SUV segment w ...

0 Likes
29145 Views

Tata Altroz A Tata You Will Want

Tata Altroz A Tata You Will Want

The Altroz is Tata’s most futuristic looking car. ...

2678 Likes
236099 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Mercedes-Benz New GLSMercedes-Benz New GLS

17th Jun 2020

90L - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda New CityHonda New City

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in