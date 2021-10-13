CarWale
    Renault Duster RXZ variant gets a price cut

    Jay Shah

    Renault Duster RXZ variant gets a price cut

    - Prices of only RXZ MT variant revised 

    - Gets a price cut of Rs 46,060

    Renault India has discreetly slashed the prices of a select variant of the Duster SUV. The Duster is offered in both 1.5 petrol and 1.3-turbo petrol engines. With effect from 12 October, 2021, the 1.5-litre RXZ manual variant gets a price reduction of Rs 46,060. The RXZ MT is now available at a revised starting price of Rs 9,99,990 (ex-showroom). 

    The feature highlights of the Duster include projector headlamps with LED DRLs, a height-adjustable driver seat, electrically foldable ORVMs, cruise control, 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, a 6.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and cooled storage. 

    The 1.5-litre petrol mill on the Duster generates 105bhp and 142Nm torque and is paired solely with a five-speed manual gearbox. The Renault Duster rivals the likes of the Nissan Kicks, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, Volkswagen Taigun, and the Skoda Kushaq

    Besides this, Renault India is offering discounts of up to Rs one lakh on the Duster this month. To know more about the ongoing offer, click here.

    Renault Duster
    ₹ 9.84 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
