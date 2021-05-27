Production-ready Tata HBX partially drops camouflage; reveals new details

- The Tata HBX will be launched in India by the end of 2021

- The model is expected to be powered by a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine

The 2021 Tata HBX has been spotted once again ahead of its launch that is scheduled to take place later this year. New spy images reveal semi-camouflaged test mules of the model that were shared on the web.

As seen in the spy images, the new production-ready Tata HBX reveals a few of its design elements, such as the dual-tone bumper, split headlamps with LED DRLs, a thick, single-slat grille, air intake with the signature tri-arrow design, and fog lights. On either side, the model receives dual-tone alloy wheels, contrast coloured ORVMs and roof, body-coloured door handles, body cladding, and blacked-out A, B, and C-pillars.

At the rear, the upcoming Tata HBX will receive an integrated spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp, swept-back LED tail lights, and a dual-tone bumper with reflectors. Previous spy images have revealed that the interior will come equipped with features such as a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, squared AC vents, digital-analogue instrument console borrowed from the Altroz, cruise control, three-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel, steering-mounted controls, and an engine start-stop button.

Under the hood, the Tat HBX, which is likely to be called the Timero, is expected to be offered exclusively with a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine. This motor could be offered with a five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit. Once launched, the new Tata HBX will rival the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and the Mahindra KUV100 NXT.

Image Source