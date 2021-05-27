CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Production-ready Tata HBX partially drops camouflage; reveals new details

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    15,231 Views
    Production-ready Tata HBX partially drops camouflage; reveals new details

    - The Tata HBX will be launched in India by the end of 2021

    - The model is expected to be powered by a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine

    The 2021 Tata HBX has been spotted once again ahead of its launch that is scheduled to take place later this year. New spy images reveal semi-camouflaged test mules of the model that were shared on the web.

    As seen in the spy images, the new production-ready Tata HBX reveals a few of its design elements, such as the dual-tone bumper, split headlamps with LED DRLs, a thick, single-slat grille, air intake with the signature tri-arrow design, and fog lights. On either side, the model receives dual-tone alloy wheels, contrast coloured ORVMs and roof, body-coloured door handles, body cladding, and blacked-out A, B, and C-pillars.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    At the rear, the upcoming Tata HBX will receive an integrated spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp, swept-back LED tail lights, and a dual-tone bumper with reflectors. Previous spy images have revealed that the interior will come equipped with features such as a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, squared AC vents, digital-analogue instrument console borrowed from the Altroz, cruise control, three-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel, steering-mounted controls, and an engine start-stop button.

    Under the hood, the Tat HBX, which is likely to be called the Timero, is expected to be offered exclusively with a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine. This motor could be offered with a five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit. Once launched, the new Tata HBX will rival the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and the Mahindra KUV100 NXT.

    Image Source

    Tata HBX Image
    Tata HBX
    ₹ 5.00 - 8.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Nissan India to donate Rs 6.5 crore to combat Covid-19
     Next 
    Skoda Auto India extends warranty, service schedules, and RSA

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Renault Kwid

    Renault Kwid

    ₹ 3.18 Lakh
    onwards
    OFFERS
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35

    ₹ 57.30 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    25thMAY
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar

    ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - May 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.20 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Production-ready Tata HBX partially drops camouflage; reveals new details