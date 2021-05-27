Nissan India to donate Rs 6.5 crore to combat Covid-19

- Rs 25 lakh allocated for medical equipment and consumables

- To set up a vaccination camp for employees and contract workers

Nissan India has announced a contribution of over Rs 6.5 crore for battling the Covid-19 pandemic in the state of Tamil Nadu. The carmaker has its production unit in Oragadam near Chennai and has donated Rs 2.2 crore towards Tamil Nadu State Disaster Relief Fund, Rs 25 lakh to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Relief Fund, and Rs 4.3 crore for medical equipment and consumables.

In the last few months, the automaker has procured and distributed PPE kits, pulse oximeters, tonometers, X-ray machines, portable ECG machines, N-95 masks, and 400 oxygen concentrators to hospitals and NGOs in Delhi-NCR and several parts of Tamil Nadu. The company has also, in partnership with the World Community Service Centre, distributed cooked food packets to migrant workers.

Additionally, Renault Nissan Automotive Indian Private Limited (RNAIPL) has also organised a vaccine camp for its employees, contract workers, and their families. Apart from this, the brand also continues to heighten health and safety standard procedures at its manufacturing plant. The transport and canteen occupancy is restricted to 50 per cent, fingerprint scanners have been removed, use of a foot-operated pedal system for water and sanitiser dispensers, and designated bins for disposal of used masks are the changes that the company has incorporated at its office, dealerships, and production plant.

Commenting on the initiative, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said “Safety & well-being of the society, customers, partners, and employees is paramount. Towards this, multiple initiatives are being taken with the Government authorities & NGOs towards ensuring the same.”