CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Nissan India to donate Rs 6.5 crore to combat Covid-19

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    850 Views
    Nissan India to donate Rs 6.5 crore to combat Covid-19

    - Rs 25 lakh allocated for medical equipment and consumables 

    - To set up a vaccination camp for employees and contract workers 

    Nissan India has announced a contribution of over Rs 6.5 crore for battling the Covid-19 pandemic in the state of Tamil Nadu. The carmaker has its production unit in Oragadam near Chennai and has donated Rs 2.2 crore towards Tamil Nadu State Disaster Relief Fund, Rs 25 lakh to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Relief Fund, and Rs 4.3 crore for medical equipment and consumables. 

    In the last few months, the automaker has procured and distributed PPE kits, pulse oximeters, tonometers, X-ray machines, portable ECG machines, N-95 masks, and 400 oxygen concentrators to hospitals and NGOs in Delhi-NCR and several parts of Tamil Nadu. The company has also, in partnership with the World Community Service Centre, distributed cooked food packets to migrant workers.

    Additionally, Renault Nissan Automotive Indian Private Limited (RNAIPL) has also organised a vaccine camp for its employees, contract workers, and their families. Apart from this, the brand also continues to heighten health and safety standard procedures at its manufacturing plant. The transport and canteen occupancy is restricted to 50 per cent, fingerprint scanners have been removed, use of a foot-operated pedal system for water and sanitiser dispensers, and designated bins for disposal of used masks are the changes that the company has incorporated at its office, dealerships, and production plant.

    Commenting on the initiative, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said “Safety & well-being of the society, customers, partners, and employees is paramount. Towards this, multiple initiatives are being taken with the Government authorities & NGOs towards ensuring the same.”

    Nissan Magnite Image
    Nissan Magnite
    ₹ 5.59 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Hyundai reveals its target to sell one million EVs per year by 2025
     Next 
    Production-ready Tata HBX partially drops camouflage; reveals new details

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Renault Kwid

    Renault Kwid

    ₹ 3.18 Lakh
    onwards
    OFFERS
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35

    ₹ 57.30 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    25thMAY
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar

    ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - May 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • nissan-cars
    • other brands
    Nissan Magnite

    Nissan Magnite

    ₹ 5.59 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Nissan-Cars

    Nissan Magnite Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 6.65 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 6.66 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 6.16 Lakh
    Pune₹ 6.61 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 6.58 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 6.22 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 6.52 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 6.24 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 6.22 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Nissan India to donate Rs 6.5 crore to combat Covid-19