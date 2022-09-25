CarWale
    One year of the Tata Punch: Our top 4 stories

    Desirazu Venkat

    One year of the Tata Punch: Our top 4 stories

    It’s been a year since the Tata Punch arrived in the market, and to mark the occasion, Tata launched the Punch camouflage edition with prices starting at Rs 6.85 lakh (ex-showroom). The Punch has been a success for both Tata (in volumes) and us at CarWale as one of our most researched cars since the launch last year on October 18. To mark the occasion, here are our top Tata Punch stories from the last 12 months. 

    First Drive Review 

    Ahead of the launch, we got behind the wheel of the Tata Punch in the MT guise and came away impressed with what Tata had put together in terms of quality, fit and finish. However, we felt that the 1.2-litre three-pot petrol could have done with a bit more ‘punch’, especially at the lower end of the rev range. 

    Tata Punch 1.0-litre MT Vs Renault Kiger 1.0-litre MT 

    Two compact SUVs that are similarly priced and offer similarly valued packages in terms of features and driving experience- the essence of this comparison. After extensively testing the cars across all parameters, we found that the Kiger was the winner over the Punch in terms of features, performance, boot capacity and space, but Tata’s car had better ride quality.

    Tata Punch Kaziranga Edition 

    Earlier this year, Tata launched a special Kaziranga edition of the Punch as a part of a range of Kaziranga models. This included the Harrier, Safari and even the Nexon. The Punch stood out in this list as one special Kaziranga Edition was auctioned during IPL 2022 to raise funds for rhino conservation at the Kaziranga National park. 

    Tata Punch scores five stars in the Global NCAP crash test

    Tata Motors has announced the results of the Global NCAP crash test for the Punch micro-SUV. The model scored five stars and was the third model from the brand after Nexon and Altroz to achieve a five-star safety rating. It joins the likes of Nexon and Altroz, both of which scored five stars in the GNCAP tests. 

    Tata Punch
    ₹ 5.93 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
