Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Nissan to start sanitisation campaign from tomorrow at select dealerships

Nissan to start sanitisation campaign from tomorrow at select dealerships

May 14, 2020, 06:03 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
420 Views
Write a comment
Nissan to start sanitisation campaign from tomorrow at select dealerships

Nissan had announced a free anti-microbial sanitisation campaign across India from May 15 to June 30. It will still be conducted, however, instead of all dealerships it will be organised at dealerships that resumed business across orange and green zones, as per local government guidelines.

As the lockdown restrictions are slowly being lifted, the carmaker recently started dispatch of its BS6 vehicles from its alliance manufacturing facility in Chennai to its dealerships in green and orange zone across the country. All these Nissan dealers recommencing operations will perform an anti-microbial sanitisation of all interior and exterior areas of customer's cars free of cost. The staff at these service centres has been trained with the new standard operating procedure to ensure top-notch health and hygiene.

And it's not just dispatch of vehicles to dealerships, but RNAIPL, its alliance manufacturing plant, has also resumed production as per local guidelines. It's imperative that we all rise from this humanitarian crisis and manufacturers get their business back on track. Of course, there will be debates and however precarious the situation is, it’s time we all adopt and change some functioning while containing the Coronavirus pandemic. Nissan too has commenced operations across India as part of its business continuity plan, while health and safety remains its topmost priority.

Nissan-Kicks-Exterior
  • Nissan
  • Kicks
  • Nissan Kicks
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

Nissan Kicks Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 11.2 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 11.62 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 10.71 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 11.02 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 11.32 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 10.83 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 11.11 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 10.71 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 10.61 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Polo GT TDI Review

Polo GT TDI Review

We review the Hot Hatch - 'GT' once again, this ...

688 Likes
113155 Views

Nissan Kicks Should it be your next car? Test 6 Minute Review

Nissan Kicks Should it be your next car? Test 6 Minute Review

SUVs are surely in the limelight currently. Wit ...

122 Likes
33743 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Honda New CityHonda New City

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

May 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

May 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Mahindra e20 NXTMahindra e20 NXT

May 2020 (Tentative)

6L - ₹ 8L
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross PetrolMaruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in