Nissan to start sanitisation campaign from tomorrow at select dealerships

Nissan had announced a free anti-microbial sanitisation campaign across India from May 15 to June 30. It will still be conducted, however, instead of all dealerships it will be organised at dealerships that resumed business across orange and green zones, as per local government guidelines.

As the lockdown restrictions are slowly being lifted, the carmaker recently started dispatch of its BS6 vehicles from its alliance manufacturing facility in Chennai to its dealerships in green and orange zone across the country. All these Nissan dealers recommencing operations will perform an anti-microbial sanitisation of all interior and exterior areas of customer's cars free of cost. The staff at these service centres has been trained with the new standard operating procedure to ensure top-notch health and hygiene.

And it's not just dispatch of vehicles to dealerships, but RNAIPL, its alliance manufacturing plant, has also resumed production as per local guidelines. It's imperative that we all rise from this humanitarian crisis and manufacturers get their business back on track. Of course, there will be debates and however precarious the situation is, it’s time we all adopt and change some functioning while containing the Coronavirus pandemic. Nissan too has commenced operations across India as part of its business continuity plan, while health and safety remains its topmost priority.